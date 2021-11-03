Income Tax Advisor

Are You Great at Building Relationships and providing Excellent Customer Service? Are you a communicator who loves innovative solutions? We are looking for a Classified Account Manager to join our team. We are seeking an individual that can help advertisers build their business through consultative selling. You will assist employers, real estate agents, auto dealers and businesses in the service industry by offering our marketing solutions. This position also assists individuals with selling their personal items. If you love helping people and want to help businesses grow, then we are looking for you and want you on our team! The ideal person will be great at customer service , like working in a team environment, enjoy challenges, have a strong interest in media advertising and enjoys marketing and sales. We will train the right person!

JOBS ・ 3 DAYS AGO