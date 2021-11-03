CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Income Tax Advisor

Union
 3 days ago

BroadStreet Financial Group is looking for Tax Advisors with at least two years of current tax experience. Current CTEC or Enrolled Agent credentials are required. A well-qualified candidate must have a complete understanding of tax laws and the application for...

jobs.theunion.com

WBNS 10TV Columbus

IRS adding income update tool for monthly child tax credit payments

The IRS is adding the ability next week for parents to update their 2021 income information to ensure they receive the correct amount of the monthly advance child tax credit payments, particularly if they've received too little. The agency also said it is preparing to send letters ahead of tax filing season so people know how much they have received in payments this year.
INCOME TAX
Norwalk Hour

Opinion: Abolish the income tax to save CT

I love living in Connecticut, even though I really shouldn’t. My wife and I bought a house in Ridgefield more than 20 years ago. The town and the state have so much to offer — culture, natural beauty, access to major cities and a rich history. But it’s not financially friendly, in cost of living and taxes.
CONNECTICUT STATE
money.com

The IRS Just Increased the 401(k) Contribution Limit for 2022

You can contribute a bit more to your retirement plan in 2022. The IRS announced Thursday that individuals can contribute $20,500 to their 401(k) plan in 2022, up from $19,500 for 2021 and 2020. The contribution limit also applies to other retirement plans, like 403(b)s, most 457 plans and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan. The increase will be welcome news for the super savers who max out their accounts each year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOXBusiness

How would the new billionaire income tax work?

Democrats are considering a groundbreaking new tax on billionaires and other ultra-high earners in order to pay for the bulk of President Biden's signature economic spending plan. Though Biden did not endorse a billionaires' tax during the 2020 presidential campaign, he's thrown his support behind it in recent days after...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thunder1320.com

TAX TIPS TUESDAY: what about hobby income?

With more time at home, many people have taken up hobbies such as crafting, photography, woodworking, etc. These hobbies may also be a source of income. Taxpayers who make money from a hobby must report that income on their tax return. What is the difference between a hobby and a...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
IRS
Panhandle Post

Poverty In Our Area: Understanding income tax

Income tax was established by the 16th Amendment to the Constitution in 1913. Congress levied a 1% tax on incomes over $3,000, and an additional 6% on incomes over $500,000. An average worker earned $2.50 for an entire 10-hour day. Only 3% of American households paid federal income tax. Prior to that time the federal government received income through tariffs and excise taxes, which increased the price of goods so much that working people were paying 50% of their income for taxes. Wealthy people spent only a fraction of their income and invested the rest, so their effective tax rate was significantly lower. Therefore, income tax was created to be progressive, taxing the wealthy at a much higher rate than the poor.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Elwood, Markleville back raising local income tax

ELWOOD — County residents are one step closer to seeing their local income tax increase as Elwood and Markleville each voted unanimously Monday for the measure that criminal justice officials said will improve public safety throughout Madison County. Former County Council President Bill Savage was the only member of the...
ELWOOD, IN
Union

Classified Account Manager #1923

Are You Great at Building Relationships and providing Excellent Customer Service? Are you a communicator who loves innovative solutions? We are looking for a Classified Account Manager to join our team. We are seeking an individual that can help advertisers build their business through consultative selling. You will assist employers, real estate agents, auto dealers and businesses in the service industry by offering our marketing solutions. This position also assists individuals with selling their personal items. If you love helping people and want to help businesses grow, then we are looking for you and want you on our team! The ideal person will be great at customer service , like working in a team environment, enjoy challenges, have a strong interest in media advertising and enjoys marketing and sales. We will train the right person!
JOBS
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Rep. Adam Wool proposes a 2.5% state income tax to raise revenues

With oil production on a long-term decline, Alaska needs to consider a small income tax of 2.5% that could be applied equally to everyone, said Rep. Adam Wool, who has a bill before the Alaska Legislature. Wool said his proposal for a state income tax would bring in about $600...
INCOME TAX
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Ingalls not voting on proposed pubic safety income tax increase

INGALLS — The Ingalls Town Council contends it never received notification that there has been consideration of an increase in the public safety income tax. While Ingalls didn’t receive notification of the proposed 0.3% increase passed by Pendleton, the Frankton Town Council voted against the increase and the Summitville Town Council decided not to vote on the proposal.
INGALLS, IN
NBC Los Angeles

Democrats Are Proposing a Billionaires Income Tax—Here's How It Would Work

Senate Democrats have released details on their proposed billionaires income tax, or BIT, which would effectively change how capital gains are taxed for the richest Americans and help fund President Joe Biden's infrastructure legislation. The changes, written by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would apply to the approximate...
INCOME TAX
Tax Foundation

Washington Voters to Weigh in on New Capital Gains Income Tax

On May 4th, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed legislation creating a 7 percent capital gains tax, to take effect next year. On November 2nd, Washington lawmakers will learn what voters think about it. Although the ballot measure asking voters to recommend on retaining or repealing the new tax is purely...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUTV

Utah 'swimming in money,' group pitches big state income tax cut

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah could cut your state income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.5%, give close to $600 million back to taxpayers, and still have a nearly $1 billion dollar surplus in “on-going money.”. That’s the claim from the Utah Taxpayers Association, which outlined the plan at...
UTAH STATE
Canton Repository

Navarre seeks 0.25% bump in income tax for the village's general fund

NAVARRE – Voters will be asked to approve an additional 0.25% income tax when they head to the polls on Nov. 2. If approved by voters, the village's income tax will increase from 1.75% to 2%. The additional money is needed to bolster the general fund, Mayor Bob Benson said.
NAVARRE, OH
KHOU

Lampson Retirement Solutions can help create tax-free income at retirement

HOUSTON — Lampson Retirement Solutions has a special offer for Great Day viewers...The first 50 people to contact them and mention "Great Day Houston" will receive a complimentary financial analysis, a $199 value for free. A blueprint of your current financial situation, and how to align your investment strategies with your retirement goals.
HOUSTON, TX
Jamestown Sun

Income tax reduction proposed in special session

A bill to reduce the North Dakota income tax that failed in the last legislative session may get another review during the special session planned for next week, according to Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier. Headland has introduced a bill for the special session reducing all state income tax rates by...
MONTPELIER, ND
local21news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
POLITICS

