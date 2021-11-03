CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine campaign expands to elementary-age children

By LINDSEY TANNER
harrisondaily.com
 3 days ago

The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as...

harrisondaily.com

kiss951.com

Are You Willing To Refuse Covid-19 Vaccine?

Some people are feeling that this Covid-19 vaccine mandate is encroaching and invading their life. Most non-vaccinated folks want the bigger picture and more information about the ingredients. Since the first rollout of vaccines is going to require booster after booster, when will it end? Several nurses in North Carolina are quitting because of the mandate. The vaccine intensity is getting even hotter around the country because they want our kids to be vaccinated. Have you heard of pizza parties for school-age children can attend if they’re vaccinated? These types of events may end up separating kids instead of uniting them.
harrisondaily.com

After long COVID battle, Iowa man decides to wed in hospital

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Jonathan Johnson spent weeks on a ventilator battling COVID-19, then decided to get married — in the hospital. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either...
harrisondaily.com

When will kid-COVID-19 vaccines be ready?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, but how will that work for parents?. The Associated Press reported that doses for 5- to 11-year-olds are one-third the amount given to teens and adults. They are being...
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: COVID-19 vaccination age group expands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Vaccines are now permitted to kids between the ages of 5 and 11, opening up the window of eligible people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC signed off on Pfizer’s vaccine Tuesday night and is available now. Dr. David Basel, Vice President for Avera Medical Group Quality, and an internal medicine/pediatric specialist says, “This approval is an important step in protecting our entire population from COVID-19.”
MyArkLaMiss

WATCH: Ochsner Hospital for Children administers first COVID Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Ochsner Hospital for Children administers its first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to 11. Children dressed up as superheroes as they prepare to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Following CDC’s recommendation, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reviewed CDC guidance and has alerted all vaccine providers for […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRDO News Channel 13

Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- This week, vaccines are becoming available for kids ages 5-11 in Southern Colorado, but according to a vaccine monitoring survey by the Kaiser Foundation, many parents would rather wait than get their kids vaccinated right away. "It’s completely understandable. Being a parent myself and having two children that are of age now The post Health officials give advice for parents with hesitancy about COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan: State Has Authorized Beginning Of Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccinations

The state has given the green light for health care providers to begin vaccinating young children against the novel coronavirus, Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed Wednesday. The CDC gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11 on Tuesday evening. The FDA gave emergency use approval for the pediatric vaccine last […] The post Hogan: State Has Authorized Beginning Of Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccinations appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Demand For COVID-19 Booster Shots Less Than Anticipated, Even As Protections From Original Vaccine Wane

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New research shows that protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines may not last as long as originally thought, and now some experts are worried that low demand for boosters may lead to further outbreaks, especially in those more vulnerable to the virus. While many people are ready to put the pandemic behind them, others are doubling or tripling down on vaccine protection. “Yeah, I got my booster shot…because I’m already a senior,” said a man identified only as Ray. Lynne Kirsty said she has an autoimmune disorder and got the booster shot as soon as she could. “I think I would...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

