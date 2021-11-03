One in Two Thousand: Maddy Andersen ’25

Sydney's beauty, candy-store lollies and a community view of glycoproteomics software. "I was the sugar person in a protein space," says biochemist Morten Thaysen-Andersen, a researcher at Macquarie University near Sydney, Australia. His comfort zone is in glycoanalytics, and he's keen on glycoimmunology, too. Sugars on proteins intrigued him during his training at the University of Southern Denmark in a proteomics group with many trainees and multiple principal investigators. None of the other group members studied sugars. "So I took that on board," in his master's and PhD research, says Thaysen-Andersen. His master's and PhD advisor Peter HÃ¸jrup was open to this choice because of what it added to the proteomics field and how it could help address the dearth of techniques for studying sugars on proteins. After finishing his PhD research in Denmark and a postdoctoral fellowship at Macquarie, Thaysen-Andersen became a group leader in analytical glycoimmunobiology in the university's Department of Molecular Sciences. As of 2022, he will become tenured faculty there.

