CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student participation in clubs rises

By Bea Moyers
williamsrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent participation in clubs this semester has increased as many groups are reviving in-person activities, a Record survey of Registered Student Organization (RSO) leaders found. The survey was sent last week to all 134 RSO leaders and garnered 37 responses for a response rate of 28 percent. Sixty-two percent...

williamsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Student Club Aims to Improve BIPOC Experience in BIHS

A Small Learning Community (SLC) within Berkeley High School (BHS), Berkeley International High School (BIHS) is known for its prestigious diploma program. But among BHS students, BIHS is also well known for its lack of racial diversity. In response to this, the BIHS BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Student Union was started by two seniors last year, according to Riya Jivan, a current senior in BIHS. Jivan attended the club last year. After the original leaders graduated, they passed it onto her.
BERKELEY, CA
csun.edu

Meet a club: Muslim Student Association

Da’wah, which is Arabic for “making an invitation,” is how the Muslim community teaches others about the beliefs and practices of Islam. This invitation is a pathway into learning more about the culture and faith of Islam. The Muslim Student Association is a student-run club that values sharing its culture...
RELIGION
southernminn.com

Students at Greenvale Park Elementary participate in the Great Apple Crunch

The students at Greenvale Park Elementary participated in The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch. This event took place Oct. 14, 2021 in the Midwest states. The Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch was created to serve local food and support local farmers. Everyone in the state is encouraged to participate in this event, not just schools. Minnesota had 163,282 people participate in the crunch. The registration appleometer reached 1,248,425 for the 2021 crunch; that is a new record for the Midwest.
NORTHFIELD, MN
nnhsnorthstar.com

Cultural clubs at NNHS provide a community for students

When he was a freshman, now-senior Dawood Siddiqui moved from Dubai to Naperville. Not only did he have to adapt to a new school, he also needed to adjust to an entirely different country and its cultural norms. That change can be extremely intimidating — for Siddiqui, though, the Muslim Student Association (MSA) at Naperville North High School made the transition much easier. Along with MSA, Naperville North hosts a multitude of clubs encompassing cultures from around the world for students of various races, ethnicities and religions.
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rso#Sunrise#North Africa#Record#Williams Students Online#Wso#Lloyd Tucker#The Williams Outing Club#Woc#The Muslim Students Union#Msu#Covid#Get Baked#Ephvotes
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee High School students selected to participate in Honor Band Festival

Shakopee High School students Cambelle Jossart, Andy Lin and Luth Khairulhuda have been selected to participate in the 33th Annual Honor Band Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College. The festival, which takes place 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, includes 130 high school musicians from 40 different high schools across Minnesota. Students...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Brunswick News

Students of the Month honored by Exchange Club

The Exchange Club of Brunswick recently held the first of three Student of the Month programs. These honor a senior from Brunswick High school and Glynn Academy for the month of August, September and October. Each student was presented with a plaque and check for $100. Students are selected by the school counselors.
BRUNSWICK, GA
cbslocal.com

Students Rising Above: Earvin Buckner

College can be a struggle for first-generation students and students of color. Earvin Buckner experienced the process first hand and he's determined to help others navigate higher education. (10-29-21)
EDUCATION
Addison Independent

Vergennes Lions Club gives students dictionaries

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club is busy helping others and trying to raise funds to expand their reach with an annual budget of about $30,000. Recently, Lions Club president Yvonne Raphael and Lion Larry Simino visited all schools in Vergennes and Ferrisburgh to distribute “A Student’s Dictionary” to 62 3rd-grade students. Teachers said they have seen significant educational growth from the students using these dictionaries. One 5th-grade student, who has been using the dictionary the past two years said, “this is more than a dictionary, it has geography, history, math, and lots of other useful information in it.” The club has been giving the dictionaries to 3rd graders for the past few years based on the recommendation of Brandon-Forest Dale Lions member, Mary Shields, a teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School.
VERGENNES, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Education
Albert Lea Tribune

Minnesota FFA students and leaders participating in national FFA convention

The National FFA Convention and Expo is taking place this weekend in Indianapolis. The event will be offered in-person with health and safety precautions after the cancellation of a physical event in 2020. There will be corresponding virtual opportunities for students or leaders unable to attend the event in person.
MINNESOTA STATE
News-Herald.com

Kirtland Middle School students participate in Bully Prevention Month

Kirtland Middle School participated in several activities to promote Bully Prevention Month in October. On Oct. 20, students and staff participated in an Unity Day by wearing orange as a message of hope and support, sending a universal message for society to prevent bullying, according to a news release from the district.
KIRTLAND, OH
theonlinebeacon.com

Some Student Clubs Revive and Rebuild

Several clubs across campus are undergoing a revival after extended periods of dormancy, while on the other hand, a handful of other clubs are inactive due to lack of interest or because of the COVID pandemic. “[Environuts] was once a very active club with a lot of members. There was...
EDUCATION
usciences.edu

Student Org Spotlight: Barbell Club

The USciences Barbell Club provides a place for students to step away from their academics and join others who are interested in fitness and weightlifting. Barbell Club President Stephen Blanchard, DPT’22 shared more about Barbell Club and it’s members. Describe Barbell Club- what is the purpose or mission?. The purpose...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
harkeraquila.com

Students and faculty explore meaning of privilege, participate in discussions at SDC kickoff

Over 60 students and faculty participated in a privilege walk and fishbowl discussion at the Student Diversity Coalition (SDC) open meeting kickoff on Davis Field on Tuesday. During the privilege walk, an activity designed to highlight the role privilege plays in everyday life, students and faculty took a step forward for every prompt that applied to them. SDC co-leaders KJ Williams (11) and Dina Ande (10) read out the prompts, which ranged from “if your sex or race is widely represented in the U.S. Congress” to “if you had more than 20 books in your home as a child.”
EDUCATION
University of Arkansas

DEI Outreach: Food Science Students Participate in McNair Multicultural Day

As part of a diversity, equity and inclusion outreach effort, food science students held a Zoom meeting with hundreds of area middle schoolers to promote and provide education on the importance of rice and food research is various cultures. Adekoyejo Oduola, Samuel Olaoni, Pieter Callewaert and Kaushik Luthra, all in...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
GW Hatchet

GW students deserve better than disruptive, self-centered classroom participation

Allow me to present a situation with which undergraduate students may be familiar: You’re sitting in class, eagerly taking notes while your professor reveals fascinating new details about your favorite subject. You can’t help but smile. This is why you’re here – it’s the class you suffered through grueling GPAC...
EDUCATION
murfreesborotn.gov

Fall Archery Club for Homeschool Students

Fall Archery Club will meet once a month September through December, culminating in a tournament. There will be two different cohorts: the first will meet the first Thursday of each month from 1:00-3:00 pm and the second will meet the second Friday of each month from 10:00-12:00. Registration is online and murfreesboroparks.com (just click online registration and then Outdoor Murfreesboro). Please make sure you are selecting the cohort that works best for your schedule! We would like the kids registered to be committed to their monthly attendance so we can make great progress! For ages 8-14.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WLUC

Upper Peninsula high school students participate in first ever ‘YooperCon’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 300 Upper Michigan high school students learned unique cyber security skills Thursday. The Upper Peninsula Cyber Institute held its first ever YooperCon in NMU’s Northern Center Ballrooms. Students from 15 U.P. high schools learned skills including lock picking, cyber defense, and python computer programming. Students...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy