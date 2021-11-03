Student participation in clubs rises

VERGENNES — The Vergennes Lions Club is busy helping others and trying to raise funds to expand their reach with an annual budget of about $30,000. Recently, Lions Club president Yvonne Raphael and Lion Larry Simino visited all schools in Vergennes and Ferrisburgh to distribute “A Student’s Dictionary” to 62 3rd-grade students. Teachers said they have seen significant educational growth from the students using these dictionaries. One 5th-grade student, who has been using the dictionary the past two years said, “this is more than a dictionary, it has geography, history, math, and lots of other useful information in it.” The club has been giving the dictionaries to 3rd graders for the past few years based on the recommendation of Brandon-Forest Dale Lions member, Mary Shields, a teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School.

VERGENNES, VT ・ 9 DAYS AGO