New Releases From Moving Furniture Records

The ever-curious output of award-winning Iranian-Canadian composer Saman Shahi covers everything from orchestral pieces to unique multicultural instrumentation, and from electronics to three operas. Where his 2020 debut album, the acclaimed Breathing In The Shadows (Leaf Music), demonstrated his prowess by serving up an ultra-diverse set of three song cycles, its follow-up Microlocking has a sharper sonic focus and showcases the composer’s singular ear for texture and rhythmic interplay. Microlocking is effectively a series of pieces for different instrumentations that blend minimalism, modernism, and microtonality, with traits that he connects back to his Iranian heritage. Featuring performances from keyboard trio junctQín (on six digital pianos, three of which are tuned up by a quarter-tone), People Places Records co-founder Andrew Noseworthy (guitar) and accordionist Matti Pulkki, the final track is a remix of the first, courtesy of Tehran-based electronic producer Behrooz Zandi (Amselcom Records).

