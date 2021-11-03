CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Releases From Moving Furniture Records

By Mike
 9 days ago

John Duncan & T.R. Kirstein – John Duncan & T.R. Kirstein. On May 31st, 2019, the day Roky Erickson from 13th Elevators died (I later found out), I woke up from a dream of sound...

thecountrynote.com

Songs From the Road Band Releases New Single

Known for their instrumental prowess, tight three-part harmonies, and award-winning songwriting, Songs From the Road Band remains a fixture on the Asheville acoustic music scene, while constantly forging ahead on their own path. “You Left Your Lonely,” the latest in a series of singles from the band, offers a thought-provoking twist on a quintessential bluegrass tale.
BTOB's Minhyuk releases a new moving poster for his digital single 'Good Night'

In just a few more days BTOB's Minhyuk will be releasing a new digital single 'Good Night.'. Under the name 'HUTA,' Minhyuk has prepared a brand new solo single titled "Good Night." The original title translating into "I know," 'Good Night' shares the ambiance of the calm late night through the poster teaser and a song credit teaser poster that was released before.
New music releases feature moving, detailed imagery

This weekend’s new music playlist features songs that toy with descriptive, emotional lyricism and thought-provoking metaphors. LANY’s “the older you get, the less you cry” features emotional lyrics certain to tug at the heartstrings. The pop band reflects on how life’s painful experiences can make people feel numb to their own emotions. “I wish I could love like I used to love / I wish I could hurt like when I was young / It’s getting easier to say goodbye,” the band sings. As the song nears its conclusion, the electronic and percussive elements slowly fade into silence, serving as a reminder that all lives will one day fade too.
New Releases From Riparian Media

The ever-curious output of award-winning Iranian-Canadian composer Saman Shahi covers everything from orchestral pieces to unique multicultural instrumentation, and from electronics to three operas. Where his 2020 debut album, the acclaimed Breathing In The Shadows (Leaf Music), demonstrated his prowess by serving up an ultra-diverse set of three song cycles, its follow-up Microlocking has a sharper sonic focus and showcases the composer’s singular ear for texture and rhythmic interplay. Microlocking is effectively a series of pieces for different instrumentations that blend minimalism, modernism, and microtonality, with traits that he connects back to his Iranian heritage. Featuring performances from keyboard trio junctQín (on six digital pianos, three of which are tuned up by a quarter-tone), People Places Records co-founder Andrew Noseworthy (guitar) and accordionist Matti Pulkki, the final track is a remix of the first, courtesy of Tehran-based electronic producer Behrooz Zandi (Amselcom Records).
Roky Erickson
Machinefabriek New Releases

Machinefabriek – Sister (Music for an installation-performance by Roshanak Morrowatian) As the title suggests, this album presents the score for a beautiful project by artist / choreographer / dancer Roshanak Morrowatian. Sister is an installation as well as a performance; a life-size wax model of a child, which is slowly melting by the heat of light, morphing into new shapes. In the words of the artist: “Sister is an ode to the survival strength of children in areas of political and social turmoil.” Like the installation, the soundtrack is a slow-burning and hypnotic 40-minute piece. The track closes with the voice of Mahnaz Heygharnejadi (Roshanak’s mother), singing the Iran traditional ‘Mara Beboos’.
Upcoming Dirk Serries Releases

In 2017 British drummer (residing in Amsterdam) GEORGE HADOW and Belgian guitarist DIRK SERRIES released their debut duo album on Colin Webster’s RAW TONK RECORDS. Recently they hooked up again to play a concert at this small chapel in Belgium, made possible by Jazzblazzt. Recorded and now ready to be released on the Portugese CREATIVE SOURCES. CHAPEL is their 2nd album and first live album. DIRK SERRIES switched over to the semi-acoustic guitar but this means no less intensity, dynamics and freedom. On the contrary this live album showcases a duo in its prime.
Latto Releases New Single and Video “Soufside” from Forthcoming Project

Latto is back with the bars. The southern superstar has returned with her new single and video “Soufside.” The single is a part of her forthcoming project, which is set to arrive soon. “Soufside” follows “Big Energy” and her stellar L.A. Leakers freestyle. In addition, Latto is featured on Halle...
AMN Reviews: John Roebuck – Ex Nihilo (2021; Bandcamp)

John Roebuck took an old guitar, that was untuned and in a state of disrepair, and recorded it being “played” with a broken violin bow. He then combined this raw material, processed and overlapped in various ways, into the 12 short tracks that appear on this album. As implied by the title, Roebuck’s goal was to make something out of nothing – or more precisely, listenable music from an instrument that would otherwise be considered defective.
Rose Ganache To Release New EP ‘Madness From Two’

Rose Ganache, the indie, alternative Charleston duo of MeShell Wolf and James Coburn, will release their new EP, Madness From Two on Friday, November 12. The album nods to 1990s alternative rock with progressive guitar sounds, strong vocals and features Umphrey’s McGee’s bassist Ryan Stasik and drummer Kris Myers. Wolf...
New and Coming From Tzadik

The long awaited first recording by John Zorn’s newest and most exciting ensemble, the New Masada Quartet. Performing eight classic compositions from the Masada songbooks, NMQ is a tight unit of like-minded virtuosi and one of the best groups Zorn has ever had. Bristling hot guitar master Julian Lage, bass wizard Jorge Roeder and 30-year Zorn veteran Kenny Wollesen perform with a crackling live energy that brings the Masada music to life like never before! Led by Zorn’s versatile sax and stop and start conducting, the music is filled with burning solos, telepathic group interaction, heartfelt lyricism and hypnotic grooves. Beautifully recorded at Bill Laswell’s studio in New Jersey this is an absolute masterpiece. Essential!
Dashboard Confessional Detail New Record, Release ‘Here’s to Moving On’

For the first time in four years, Dashboard Confessional are releasing a new LP. Chris Carrabba unveiled the album’s first single, “Here’s To Moving On,” today. All The Truth That I Can Tell is set to release February 25 via Hidden Note Records / AWAL, and is available for pre-order now. A minute-long album trailer was also released today, where Carrabba gives a monologue of discovery: “I found the beauty in accepting that you can’t always be in control over where life will take you, that not everything is meant to last forever.”
John Butcher + 13 at the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

Saxophonist John Butcher returns to hcmf// and doubles up. Twice the size of previous festival commissions somethingtobesaid and Isola, this new, communally performed piece sees him superimpose musical styles, drawing on the distinct practices of 14 different musicians. A love letter to the relationships formed through improvisation, Butcher developed the score for Fluid Fixations by looking back on 20 years of collaboration, exploring the one-to-one collaborations he’s had with each individual artist involved in performing the piece. A myriad of personal connections are scattered through it, Butcher coalescing memories of those special, unrepeatable moments of person-to-person contact into a larger work about the harmony of different approaches.
New jazz releases from Colorado-based trumpeters and more

A pair of new releases featuring Colorado-based trumpeters once again show the prominence and ingenuity of creative artists from our state. East Coast composer and big bandleader David Sanford has just released the powerful “A Prayer For Lester Bowie” on Dave Douglas’ (also a visionary trumpeter) Greenleaf Music label. Sanford’s expansive arrangements help make for one of the more engaging large-group albums of the year, and the music alternates between raucous and pensive. CU associate professor of Jazz Studies Brad Goode is present in the brass section, and fellow area trumpeter-academic Hugh Ragin is given.
New Releases

The full list of this week's key New Music Friday releases appears at the bottom of the page, but first, some highlights... Little Mix release their greatest hits album Between Us, which also marks their tenth anniversary. As well as including most of their hits (justice for Change Your Life, only available on the Super Deluxe), the collection includes recent single Love (Sweet Love), Cut You Off, the title track and their new single No.
AMN Reviews: Slow Burning Rage – Slow Burning Rage (2021; Pax Aeternum)

Drummer / multi-instrumentalist Ryan Parrish teams with numerous collaborators on Slow Burning Rage, a self-titled debut. Each track features Parrish and has a slightly different lineup and instrumentation. For example, Parrish typically mans the drums, bass, and guitars, while others might contribute sax, organ, keyboards, harp, voices, additional drums and guitars, and so on. The album has a sludgy metal feel but with atmospheric breaks as well as improvised blowouts. Comparisons to Painkiller and The Flying Luttenbachers can be made, though Parrish tends to be focused on a more deliberate and varied style.
Moves After Midnight release new single, “Savage Love”

Canadian artist Christopher Mihas is the creative mind behind the new synth-pop nu-disco outfit Moves After Midnight. He has released his debut EP, Fluorescent Memoirs, as well as the new single, “Savage Love”. “It’s a song that many people will relate to,” Mihas says. “It’s about a relationship — not...
