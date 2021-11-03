CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘Underdog’ Williams debate team garners attention, awards in standout season

By Luke Chinman
williamsrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Yannick Davidson ’23 and Tai Henrichs ’23 joined the Williams College Debate Union as first-years, there was only one returning upperclass member. Now Davidson, who serves as the club president, and Henrichs, its senior tournament director, form part of the leadership board that has led the team through its most...

williamsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
big12sports.com

Big 12 Garners Three Finalists for William V. Campbell Trophy®

The Big 12 placed three student-athletes among the 13 finalists for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy®, college football’s premier scholar-athlete award. Iowa State TE Charlie Kolar (mechanical engineering), Oklahoma DB Patrick Fields (accounting) and West Virginia S Sean Mahone (management information systems) were selected from an impressive list of 176 semifinalists from all NCAA divisions and the NAIA. The Big 12's three honorees tied for the most among conferences. The Campbell Trophy® annually recognizes an individual as the best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The 13 finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
CAMPBELL, TX
und.com

Williams Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams has been named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll following his performance in Notre Dame’s, 31-16, home win over Southern Cal Saturday night. It marks the third time this season Williams has earned the honor after also being selected following his performances in the wins over Purdue and Virginia Tech.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Journal Review

Williams, Jags setup for special season

Two years ago, after capturing the Horizon League Championship, Fountain Central graduate Macee Williams and the IUPUI Jaguars were set to play in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. Little did they know that a global pandemic would force the cancellation of the tournament, denying them their chance to compete on the national stage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Cornerbacks Hicks, Williams having strong seasons but garnering little outside respect

MADISON — Caesar Williams noticed something defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said earlier this month, two days after the Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Michigan Wolverines. Leonhard was talking about the aggressive nature of the Badgers’ defense, one that prides itself on stopping the run. In turn, Leonhard said, that puts a lot of pressure on cornerbacks to win one-on-one matchups on the outside.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underdog#Apda
Click2Houston.com

UNDERDOG MENTALITY: Broncos’ Smith Ready for Best Self This Season

FORT BEND BUSH SENIOR SETTER JESSICA SMITH STARTED PLAYING VOLLEYBALL WHEN SHE WAS EIGHT YEARS OLD. SHE ENJOYED THE COMPETITIVENESS OF THE GAME, AS WELL AS ITS TECHNICAL, MENTAL AND PHYSICAL STRESSES. Smith also loves what the game can bring and mean on any given day, which is why the...
NFL
williamsrecord.com

Coach’s Corner: Christi Kelsey, volleyball

The Record publishes “Coach’s Corner” interviews to give readers the chance to get to know the coaches of their favorite Eph teams. This week, we checked in with Christi Kelsey, head coach of volleyball. The Record sat down with Kelsey to discuss the transition to the College, team culture, and the challenges of coaching.
VOLLEYBALL
Indiana Daily Student

Four Indiana women’s soccer standouts earn Big Ten end-of-season honors

The Big Ten announced Wednesday its women’s soccer end-of-season award winners, giving four Indiana women’s soccer players distinctions. Freshman goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg and freshman midfielder Sydney Masur made the All-Big Ten Freshman team, while sophomore defender Anna Aehling and junior midfielder Avery Lockwood made third-team All-Big Ten. Gerstenberg was arguably...
INDIANA STATE
Standard Democrat

Standout students

Sikeston Junior High students Alex Segers and Marlie Crook, both captains of the eighth grade girls basketball team, were recognized as standout students for October during the Oct. 19 Sikeston R-6 school board meeting. Coach Vaughn Shephard said: “Both girls always put their team first. Great captains aren’t interested in personal glory. Instead, they constantly look for ways to serve their team and help it accomplish its goals They have the mentality that, together, everyone achieves more, which makes them an ideal teammate. This kind of attitude can be contagious within a team and goes a long way to create an environment that leads to success. Both girls lead by example. Captains are tasked with the responsibility of leading those around them and setting an example for what is expected. They take on extra responsibilities and ensure everything runs smoothly because they have the best interest of the team at heart. Both girls have positive relationships with the coach and their team. Captains have to win the trust of those around them in order to lead effectively. Trust is developed over time, and players continually do the right thing and show their teammates and coaches that they care. Good team captains model the behavior they expect from others and earn respect along the way. These girls have a great personality. They enjoy playing with their teammates and they are also funny. One of the things I love about these two is that they are so goofy, and this keeps the team in high spirits. The Junior High administration is very pleased to recognize Alex and Marlie for their outstanding leadership on the basketball court and for their outstanding citizenship at school.”
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Education
247Sports

Sooners' Williams duo garners Big 12 weekly awards

NORMAN, Okla. — It was a Williams kind of weekend at the Palace on the Prairie, and the Big 12 Conference reflected that Monday with its awards. Quarterback Caleb Williams was named the league's Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season, and wide receiver Mario Williams was tabbed the Newcomer of the Week in his return to the lineup.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pilot.com

Hirst Garners Two National Golf Teaching Awards

Charlaine Hirst is the 2021 recipient of the national LPGA Professionals Junior Golf Leader of the Year Award. The award was established in 2012 and is given to an LPGA professional member who excels in teaching and promoting golf for juniors. Hurst is the sole owner of Charlaine Hirst Golf...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NBCMontana

Montana turns their attention to the post season

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana soccer closes out regular season play with a 2-1 win over Idaho State Sunday. With their sweep last week over Idaho and Eastern Washington, the team secured their spot in the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The Griz have been a very strong defensive team throughout the...
IDAHO STATE
Plainsman

HHS Speech & Debate team places in Watertown contest

HURON — The Huron High School Speech & Debate Team traveled to its first tournament of the season — the Watertown Pumpkin Stakes Speech Tournament. • Duet Interp: Katie Schoenfelder and Samantha Swanson. • Novice Dramatic Interp: Marie Bobeldyke. • Novice Humorous Interp: Lily Halter and Tessa Gogolin. • Novice...
HURON, SD
connect-bridgeport.com

Outside the Tribe: BHS Senior Standout Cam Cole Earns a Place in Kennedy Award Discussion

We have reached the point in the high-school football season where it is time as the all-state football chairman to get ballots out to all the coaches and writers. It’s also time to start seriously thinking about other postseason honors, including the Kennedy Award, which is given annually to the state’s top football player by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily News Of Newburyport

Newburyport golf honors season with team awards

The Newburyport golf team held its end-of-the-year banquet Wednesday night and gave out some team awards. Most notable were seniors Joe O’Connell and Cam Collette, who recently were both named to the All-CAL team. O’Connell was medalist in six meets this year, while Collette medaled twice. Here are the rest...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CPA Trendlines

How to Build a Standout Team

Why everyone has to get on board. “Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” – Henry Ford, inventor, founder and CEO of the Ford Motor Company. Five Keys to Becoming a High-Performing Firm | Assessing Your Firm | Incremental Vs. Exceptional Success | Is...
ECONOMY
mcdonoughvoice.com

Special team, special season

KNOXVILLE — It was an historic season for the Macomb volleyball program, even if it did not end the way the Bombers wanted it to. Macomb saw its season come to an end on Wednesday night, falling in the Class 2A Knoxville Sectional finals to Quincy Notre Dame, 25-23, 25-17.
MACOMB, IL
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

TCCHS debate team members earn recognition at competition; Cantrell qualifies for state

THOMASVILLE — Thomas County Central High School Debate team is off to a promising start in its competition season. Members competed in The Gladiator Debates at Johns Creek High School Oct. 15-16. Participants included Jack Cantrell, Caleb Kinneer, Mallory Bustle, Veronica Vanlandingham and McKaleigh Watson. Two students earned recognition: Caleb Kinneer and Jack Cantrell. Kinneer competed in Public Forum Debate with his partner Mallory Bustle and won an individual speaker award for sixth place (out of 24 competitors). Cantrell won first place in Extemporaneous Public Speaking.
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy