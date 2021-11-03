‘Underdog’ Williams debate team garners attention, awards in standout season

Sikeston Junior High students Alex Segers and Marlie Crook, both captains of the eighth grade girls basketball team, were recognized as standout students for October during the Oct. 19 Sikeston R-6 school board meeting. Coach Vaughn Shephard said: “Both girls always put their team first. Great captains aren’t interested in personal glory. Instead, they constantly look for ways to serve their team and help it accomplish its goals They have the mentality that, together, everyone achieves more, which makes them an ideal teammate. This kind of attitude can be contagious within a team and goes a long way to create an environment that leads to success. Both girls lead by example. Captains are tasked with the responsibility of leading those around them and setting an example for what is expected. They take on extra responsibilities and ensure everything runs smoothly because they have the best interest of the team at heart. Both girls have positive relationships with the coach and their team. Captains have to win the trust of those around them in order to lead effectively. Trust is developed over time, and players continually do the right thing and show their teammates and coaches that they care. Good team captains model the behavior they expect from others and earn respect along the way. These girls have a great personality. They enjoy playing with their teammates and they are also funny. One of the things I love about these two is that they are so goofy, and this keeps the team in high spirits. The Junior High administration is very pleased to recognize Alex and Marlie for their outstanding leadership on the basketball court and for their outstanding citizenship at school.”

SIKESTON, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO