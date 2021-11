The Upper East Side is more than a neighborhood; it’s a lifestyle—or at least the perception of one. That vision, however cliché, is of jocund elevator operators in dusty uniforms taking you and your assemblage of Bergdorf Goodman bags up to a Rosario Candela–designed classic six. Before the super-tall-tower boom (popular among anonymous international investors for parking their money), prewar was the ne plus ultra of New York living, and it appears that homebuyer tastes are returning to that era of understated elegance. Case in point: 40 East End, a 20-story charcoal-and-gray-brick tower in the far east area of Yorkville designed by ELLE DECOR Titan Deborah Berke Partners in collaboration with Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel Architects, which recently completed construction.

