CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Ladan Osman speaks at Poetry at Bennington

By Hannah Dineen
williamsrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the third out of five virtual talks that took place during the Poetry at Bennington series, Poet Ladan Osman held a conversation about audience identity in the visual and literary arts. Poetry at Bennington, organized by Director of Poetry at Bennington Michael Dumanis, is an annual multi-day event...

williamsrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Addison Independent

103-year-old gives poetry reading

Naomi Replansky was a finalist for the 1952 National Book Award in Poetry and the 2014 Poets’ Prize and Winner of the Poet Society of America’s 2013 William Carlos Williams Award. Now at the age of 103, she will give a virtual poetry reading on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
smcvt.edu

Dante speaks across centuries, on factions, poetry and more, Dameron says

In his late-afternoon lecture about “Dante in a Global Context” on November 1 at Saint Michael’s College, Emeritus History Professor George Dameron reminded a packed Roy Room in the Dion Family Student Center of the value in studying humanities to get along well in life — both in practical ways and in poetic, spiritually renewing ways.
mountaintimes.info

Lives remembered in song and poetry this Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. — RUTLAND — Grace Congregational UCC offers an evening service to remember and celebrate the lives of those who have died this past year. The Grace Church Sanctuary Choir, Castleton University Chorale and Festival Orchestra will perform Franz Schubert’s Mass in G Major interspersed with poetry and prayers. All welcome to this in-person event held in the spacious Grace Church Sanctuary on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. Please call the church office at 802-775-4301 more details.
RUTLAND, VT
themountvernongrapevine.com

Poetry With Richie Hofmann

BreakBread Literacy Project offers a series of virtual writing workshops for young creatives. Sessions are held via Zoom. Workshops are free, but registration is required. Open to students age 13-19, in grades 7-12. All workshop times are listed in EST. Questions? Email Jamie Lyn Smith-Fletcher at jamielyn@breakbreadproject.org. Richie Hofmann’s new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennington, VT
Entertainment
Local
Vermont Entertainment
City
Bennington, VT
srperspective.com

Warren the ‘poetry guy’

Warren Bradbury of St. Cloud spends at least an hour a day with poetry, quite a change, considering his view of poetry when he was young. “As a student I liked English and Language Arts, but never got into poetry. Even after I had my degree in English, and was teaching, I wasn’t focused on poetry,” he said. “But in the first year of learning how to be a teacher in my early 20s, I ran into methods teachers who made poetry come alive for me. And I really started to notice and care about poetry. I still share Harold Fitterer’s lesson on Stopping By Woods, and another teacher wowed me with the power of memorizing and reciting poems.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
capeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: Leo Thibault

Leo Thibault shares the poem, "Ghosts Along the Shore." Leo Thibault writes with the Narrow Land Poets, a working group which meets monthly. His most recent awards have been at the Jacaranda Poetry Festival and the New Port Richey Arts Festival in Florida and Veterans for Peace in Centerville, Massachusetts. His book, Bay Windows: The Land, The Sea, Beyond, was selected for publication (Bass River Press) by Poet Cleopatra Mathis in May, 2019. He was instrumental in launching Poetry Sunday on WCAI 7 years ago and the monthly Poetry Page in the Cape Cod Times 2 years ago.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Dartmouth

Bilingual Poetry Reading with Habib Tengour

You are warmly invited to attend a bilingual poetry reading next week with acclaimed Algerian poet Habib Tengour, currently in residence at the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa. We will be joined by critic and translator Teresa Villa-Ignacio, Associate Professor of French & Francophone Studies at Stonehill...
bennington.edu

How Bennington Does Scary, Part II

The hit Netflix show was based on the Shirley Jackson novel of the same name, which is rumored to be based on Bennington’s Jennings Music Building. Since Jackson was married to former Bennington faculty member Stanley Edgar Hyman and lived in nearby North Bennington, she would have known all about the building’s spooky reputation and possibly have visited it herself…
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Clifton
Person
Pina Bausch
Journal & Sunday Journal

Poetry Corner for Oct. 27, 2021

To submit entries for Poetry Corner, email tniebauer@journal-news.net. Menacing clouds linger in the face of a haunting October moon. Which makes for evil doing, for those who dwell in shadow and gloom. These creatures devour bodies, their will having been taken or lost. Once full of life, each soul ransomed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lityoungstown.org

Poetry Intensives 2022

Lit Youngstown is offering a monthly, in-depth poetry writing workshop from January to September, 2022. Each participant will set their own goals for writing, publishing and participating in other opportunities in the literary community. Workshop leaders will offer a variety of topics and influences. The workshops will meet from 10:00...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Howdie-Skelp by Paul Muldoon (Faber, £14.99) Very few poets, living or otherwise, can combine high-speed wit, tongue-twisting alliteration and dizzying rhyme with the kind of insight that makes us pause, laugh, remember; feel envious, out of breath, punch-drunk. In Howdie-Skelp, Paul Muldoon summons the ghosts of TS Eliot and Dante to tell stories about our splintered realities, where the wasteland is everywhere and nowhere and Virgil is an immigrant waiter offering overpriced steak tartare. With cheeky poignancy and almost biblical satirical force, Muldoon captures the arrhythmia of our times, touching on voter suppression in the US, the killers of Jamal Khashoggi, the hopelessness of the two-party political system, and arguments about a united Ireland. With their elongated lines and expansive forms, often cast in sequences or variations, the poems feed on memories triggered by the news, TV binge-watching, ruins, damsons, or Robert Frost’s apples. They also flirt outrageously with paintings, translating the perverse and macabre into luminous commentaries on our desires and taboos. The book ends with 15 mutating sonnets about the rich absurdity of our pandemic lives and a new state of existential confusion.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Green Valley News and Sun

CREATIVE VERSE: Monthly Poetry Page

Then I met another who said I was wrong. Yet the message I hear is quite different from hers. I think she’s too literal, she thinks I’m unsaved,. If I didn’t like this neighbor, I’d be quite outraged. She professes the Truth, claims it’s one I don’t know,. If I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Photography#Visual Art#Q A#Lannan Foundation
Daily Iowan

Mic Check Poetry Fest to host three days of spoken word poetry

Living in a UNESCO city of literature undoubtedly immerses its residents in the act of reading, but there’s a certain performative element that is sometimes overlooked. Spoken word poetry combines literature and performance to create a well-rounded artful experience – one that is accessible to Iowa City residents this weekend at Iowa City Poetry’s first Mic Check Poetry Fest.
IOWA CITY, IA
Variety

Cannes Documentary ‘Jane by Charlotte’ Sells to International Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s directorial debut “Jane by Charlotte,” a documentary about her model-actor mother Jane Birkin, is set to travel to major territories. Represented in international markets by The Party Film Sales, the feature world premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to play at a flurry of film festivals, including New York and Colcoa in Los Angeles. The film, which portrays Birkin, an actor, singer-songwriter and fashion icon who was Serge Gainsbourg’s longtime lover, has been acquired for Canada (Maison 4:3), Benelux (Piece of Magic), Italy (Wanted), Portugal (Zero Em Comportamento), Spain (Filmin), Switzerland (Ado), Scandinavia (Non Stop Entertainment), Russia/CIS...
MOVIES
Best Life

Connie Needham Played Elizabeth Bradford on "Eight Is Enough." See Her Now at 61.

If you grew up in the '70s, you probably remember Eight Is Enough, ABC's dramatic comedy about a widowed newspaper columnist and his eight children. The show ran for five seasons before wrapping in 1981—and during that time, the sizable family gained a following to match. The youngest of the five girls in the brood, Elizabeth Bradford, was played by actor Connie Needham, who was just 18 when the show premiered. Today, Needham is 61 and has moved into another field of entertainment in her native California. Read on to see her now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deerfield Valley News

Fall open house at Bennington College

BENNINGTON - Bennington College will host a fall open house Saturday, October 30, from 10 am to 3 pm at Cricket Hill Barn. This event will include an informal Q&A with faculty and current students, a financial aid workshop, campus tours - including a tour of secret spots around campus - and a celebration of the community. Seniors and transfer students will also have a chance to interview one-on-one with an admissions counselor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: In an Unrelated

The elegant irony of Elaine Equi’s lament — what the Germans, I am told, call, “Weltmüdigkeit” (world-weariness) — in her poem, “In an Unrelated,” about the very contemporary phenomenon of “the news cycle,” is that despite what may seem like a grand separation of human beings in the world, we, in the end, have a common sense of collective connection.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
amherstwire.com

Poetry: “habits”

Your skin smells like honey. freckles and scars create a perfect map, drifting from collarbones to stomach. gently up the rungs of the ribcage and down both arms. my fingers notice this for the first time over and over. we remind each other of beautiful things. your nose whistles and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy