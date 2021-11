I thought you needed a surgeon’s steady hand to get lifted, curled lashes — and then I was asked to write about Eyeko Eyelash Curler for work. The gentle arc and cushy pad of this tool make it easy to use (there was no accidental pinching!) and the handle rests comfortably on your cheek to make curling a breeze. There are so many different techniques for curling lashes, but I love this one shared by a top makeup artist: Curl your lashes by the base, apply one coat of mascara, let it dry completely, curl again, and then apply more mascara. Waiting a few seconds before going back in with the curler is key. If your lashes are wet, they may stick to the curler or clump.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO