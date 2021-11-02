CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court activity on Nov. 1: American Express National vs James Howie

By Florida Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity...

Case activity for Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs Kristin Brown on Nov. 5

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A. against Kristin Brown on Nov. 5. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Complaint'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-CC-014889-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court...
Case activity for Leonardo Sanchez vs American Traditions Insurance on Nov. 5

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Eliza Sanchez and Leonardo Sanchez against American Traditions Insurance on Nov. 5. 'Notice Of Service Of Interrogatories'. 'Request To Produce'. 'Request For Admissions'. 'Complaint'. 'Notice Of Designation Of Email Address'. 'General Standing Case Management...
Case activity for Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs Brian Mesic on Nov. 5

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC against Brian Mesic on Nov. 5. 'Notice Of Confidential Information Within Court Filing'. 'Statement Of Claim'. 'Civil Cover Sheet'. 'Case Initiated'. Case number 2021-SC-061167-O was filed in the 9th Judicial...
Court activity on Nov. 5: Sunpie Portfolio 05 LLC vs Jhonatan Carvajal

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sunpie Portfolio 05 LLC against Erica Camargo and Jhonatan Carvajal on Nov. 5: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-014849-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov....
Court activity on Nov. 6: Goldernrod TT LLC vs John Bealing

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Goldernrod TT LLC against John Bealing on Nov. 6: 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Emailed To Atty'. Case number 2021-CC-014885-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 5.
Court activity on Nov. 5: Veros Credit LLC vs Michael Liburd

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Veros Credit LLC against Michael Liburd on Nov. 5: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Atty'. Case number 2021-SC-061095-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 4.
Court activity on Nov. 5: Latonya Johnson vs Terrell Anthony Harmon

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activity in the suit brought by Aubrey Campbell, Izabella Johnson, Latonya Johnson and Terraunce Johnson against Terrell Anthony Harmon on Nov. 5: 'Summons Issued-Circuit'. Case number 2122-CC09661 was filed in the St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court on Nov. 4.
Case activity for Christopher Sandlin vs Estell Caldwell on Nov. 5

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activities in the suit brought by Christopher Sandlin against Estell Caldwell and Susan Caldwell on Nov. 5. 'Summons Issued 5 Day||comments: Orig And Copy To Pltf'. 'Affidavit Of Non Military Service'. 'Certificate Of Mailing'. 'Correspondence||comments: Power Of Atty To Cannie...
Court activity on Nov. 5: LVNV Funding LLC vs Sondra Jackson

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by LVNV Funding LLC against Sondra Jackson on Nov. 5: 'Notice To Appear Scheduled||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-SC-061073-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Nov. 4.
Court activity on Nov. 5: Sweetwater Country Club Homeowners Association Inc. vs Madeline Chester Madeline Alice Chester Aka

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Sweetwater Country Club Homeowners Association Inc. against Madeline Chester Madeline Alice Chester Aka, Unknown Tenant 1 and Unknown Tenant 2 on Nov. 5: 'Summons Issued Electronically As To||comments: Emailed Attorney'. Case number 2021-CC-014876-O was...
Court activity on Nov. 4: Jermaine Hardage vs TRI City Electric

The 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida reported the following activity in the suit brought by Jermaine Hardage against Antonio Esteban Caceras and TRI City Electric on Nov. 4: 'Hearing - Pre-trial Civil-Civil, Pretrial'. Case number 2021-SC-045925-O was filed in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida on Aug. 6.
