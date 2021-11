James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced on Monday that he has extended the contract of JMU field hockey coach Christy Morgan through January of 2026. “Christy proved in 2021 why she’s a Hall of Fame coach at JMU,” Bourne said in a release. “The program has been fighting hard for a few years to get back to the top of the CAA. It’s incredible not only that they were able to achieve that with a regular season championship, but they did it while also having to overcome all of the challenges of such a unique year. The fact that they have continued that success this fall further exemplifies the program’s positive momentum. We are excited about the future for this team with Christy Morgan at the helm.”

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO