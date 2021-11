Kinetic Business today launched Managed Network Security, a service designed to protect businesses and networks from the growing incidents of cyberattacks. Small- and medium-sized businesses are particularly vulnerable to these types of attacks. They don’t have the financial wherewithal to have their own security personnel, and attempt to protect themselves with free or off-the-shelf products, both of which are commonplace enough that hackers have figured out how to exploit some of the vulnerabilities. Though the providers of these protections continually upgrade their capabilities, hackers are no less aggressive in refining techniques to thwart upgraded protection. As a result, a recent report said that three-quarters of SMBs have suffered a security breach.

