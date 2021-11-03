CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NY-CntyEx-Wchster-elected

By The Associated Press
Missoulian
 9 days ago

BULLETIN (AP) — George Latimer, Dem, elected...

NY-Mayor-NYC-elected

BULLETIN (AP) — Eric Adams, Dem, elected Mayor, New York City, New. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY, NJ Election Day: Live updates

It’s not just any other Tuesday. Another Election Day is upon us, with key races across New York and New Jersey prompting voters to head to the polls. Below you’ll find the latest updates, resources and information. 9:25 p.m. update Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, will oversee cases involving former President Trump. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY-StSen-30-Sum

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ELECTIONS
NY-DisAty-Manhattan-Sum

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
ELECTIONS
Republicans’ election fraud monster suddenly has GOP supervisors worried | Editorial

Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
ORLANDO, FL
Early voting ends in NY, NJ ahead of Election Day Tuesday

NEW YORK — Voters in New York and New Jersey had their last day of early voting Sunday, but they were also back inside the polling stations after COVID changed the way many cast their ballots. In New Jersey, the governor’s position is up for grabs. Democrat Phil Murphy has been in the seat for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All Three NY Voting And Election-Related Ballot Proposals Fail

Republicans and conservatives are claiming victory in the rejection of three ballot proposals that would have allowed mail in voting in New York, same day voter registration, and made changes to the state’s redistricting process. Supporters say they wish Democratic elected officials had pushed harder for the measures. State GOP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Op-Ed: Proof of massive election fraud finally emerges

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Stephen Miller and other White House officials subpoenaed in Jan. 6 House probe

The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
POTUS
These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

