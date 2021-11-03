NY-CntyEx-Wchster-elected

It’s not just any other Tuesday. Another Election Day is upon us, with key races across New York and New Jersey prompting voters to head to the polls. Below you’ll find the latest updates, resources and information. 9:25 p.m. update Alvin Bragg elected Manhattan’s first Black district attorney, will oversee cases involving former President Trump. […]
Candidates in New York and New Jersey could be making history Tuesday in several key races across the region. Political analysts Basil Smikle and Tara Dowdell joined the PIX11 Morning News to preview how the races could shape up by the end of Election Day.
Voters in New York rejected three changes to the state constitution on Tuesday that would have modified the state’s redistricting process and made it easier to vote, while approving two others on the environment and courts in New York City. As of midnight, more than 85% of the statewide vote...
Alan Hays is upset because his fellow Lake County Republicans are spreading unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about 2020 election fraud. Cry us a river. Hays contributed to America’s present-day conspiratorial psychosis, and now is upset that the Frankenstein’s monster he helped create is rampaging across the countryside. Before Hays became supervisor of elections in Lake County, he was a ...
NEW YORK — Voters in New York and New Jersey had their last day of early voting Sunday, but they were also back inside the polling stations after COVID changed the way many cast their ballots. In New Jersey, the governor’s position is up for grabs. Democrat Phil Murphy has been in the seat for […]
Republicans and conservatives are claiming victory in the rejection of three ballot proposals that would have allowed mail in voting in New York, same day voter registration, and made changes to the state’s redistricting process. Supporters say they wish Democratic elected officials had pushed harder for the measures. State GOP...
Donald Trump has been obsessed with the idea that fraud, perpetrated before, during and after the 2020 election, affected the outcome. The mainstream media has repeatedly debunked these claims, but Trump and many of his supporters persist in claiming that there was massive election fraud last year. Now that a...
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
Sarah Silikula’s son got into the car after school one day last month, upset and confused by what his teacher had just taught him. Armed with new knowledge, the eighth-grader had an announcement and a revisionist history lesson for his mother. “I’m never getting vaccinated. I’m never getting any more...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
What President Joe Biden derisively declared "garbage" last week turned out to be true just a few days later. For most American men and women who work hard to support their families, this kind of ineptness and double talk from our president comes as no surprise. It’s why trust in government seems to be at an all-time low—and it’s completely warranted.
It’s Election Day in Virginia as voters go to the polls to elect their next governor. The race between Democrat and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin is in a dead heat. The question voters will answer today: if Republicans are successful in turning Virginia—now blue and...
