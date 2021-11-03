PA-Winners

HARRISBURG – Republicans in PA saw success in voters’ choices to fill open seats on statewide appeals courts. That includes winning a marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court, which nevertheless won’t change the Democrats’ majority on the high court. Republican Kevin Brobson beat Democrat Maria McLaughlin in Tuesday’s election. He’ll serve a 10-year term. Democrats will keep a 5-2 majority there. In the race for PA Superior Court, Republican Megan Sullivan defeated Democrat Timika Lane. Two seats in Commonwealth Court has Republicans Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton ahead of Democrats Lori Dumas and David Spurgeon.
Last Friday afternoon, as Democratic leadership headed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to announce its plans to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I caught House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy walking past the press scrum. He seemed amused. And why wouldn’t he be? Republicans had just won the governorship in Virginia, a bellwether that they might win the House in 2022. Meanwhile, Pelosi was scrambling to pass that infrastructure bill without a vote on Build Back Better, Democrats’ social spending bill that progressives have prioritized.But by the end of the evening and way into Saturday morning, Pelosi had every reason...
Liberals have long harbored a dream of implementing a federal database of gun owners. For example, 55 years ago, Pete Shields, chairman of the National Council to Control Handguns, told the New Yorker in an interview that getting all handguns registered in some form was the bridge between slowing sales of such firearms and then outlawing their possession.
When will a fourth round of stimulus checks be sent to older Americans struggling as 2021 comes to an end? There’s growing support for a fourth stimulus check to be sent to every Social Security recipient in the U.S. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group is asking Congress to...
He believes President's migrant relocation program is at fault. Governor DeSantis in Del Rio, TXFacebook-GovRonDeSantis. On November 10, Governor DeSantis took to Fox News to share his opinion that the recent murder of a Jacksonville man at the hands of Honduran immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was President Biden's fault.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia is leading the call for an investigation into why two federal judges would hire a law clerk with a documented history of “racist, bigoted conduct.”. In a letter to the Supreme Court and to the 11th Circuit in Atlanta, Johnson recounts several troubling but...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida floated the possibility of sending buses of illegal immigrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware if the federal government keeps sending “clandestine” planes to Florida filled with migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A joint investigation into a growing rental empire finds a pattern of neglect — and reveals how ill-equipped Vermont is to oversee the quality and safety of some of the state's most affordable housing. VPR's Liam Elder-Connors and Seven Days' Derek Brouwer join Brave Little State to discuss their reporting....
When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
Many folks have been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial regarding the events in Kenosha Wisconsin. The video below is a refresher of what happened. I would imagine the laws on self-defense are different in every state. What if the Rittenhouse shooting had taken place in the state of Washington? This trial is not really talking about the stand-your-ground law or the defense of property, which does not allow deadly force. It's about the use of deadly force in self-defense.
The House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on Tuesday subpoenaed former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other ex-White House officials to testify in the investigation. In addition to McEnany, ex-officials issued subpoenas include ex-White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, former White House personnel director John...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "optimistic" about 2022. The Republican said the midterms are "likely to be a very good election for Republicans." There are 34 Senate seats up for grabs next year. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said he's optimistic about the 2022 midterm elections...
Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers. Civil Rights Division and Office for Access to Justice to Lead Efforts. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today issued a memorandum reaffirming the Justice Department’s commitment to guarding...
Newly revealed documents provide more details about how the White House and the National School Boards Association communicated prior to the NSBA's letter comparing protesting parents to domestic terrorists.
