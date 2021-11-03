CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Baths, garlands for man's best friend at Nepal's canine festival

By Gopal Sharma
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sha1_0ckz4n4k00
A dog is offered a garland while being worshipped by the Nepalese police officers during Kukur Tihar as part of Tihar celebrations at police canine training centre in Kathmandu, Nepal, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hindus across Nepal honoured their dogs with baths, garlands and special treats on Wednesday, the second day of the five-day Tihar festival, during which even crows and cows get respect.

Devout Hindus consider the dog to be the messenger of Yamaraj, the god of death, and believe that worshipping the animal makes him happy.

"Kukur Tihar is special among the different festivals," said housewife Parbati Devkota after a worship ceremony for her pet, using the Nepali word "kukur" for dog.

"I worship my dog every year on this day," Devkota, 40, who carried a tray of sweets, flowers and vermilion powder, told Reuters in the capital, Kathmandu.

Families bathed the pets, tied marigold garlands round their necks, smeared their foreheads with auspicious vermilion and offered them special meals of sweets, meat, milk and rice.

Even stray dogs got offerings of food and garlands.

In Kathmandu, 47 dogs participated in a show for the occasion at the police canine training centre.

It included competitions and obedience displays, such as navigating obstacles, high jumps and runs, said police official Ram Chandra Satyal.

"We also demonstrated how dogs are used in searching for narcotic drugs, criminals, hidden explosives, and rescue operations during disasters," he added.

Hindus make up about 80% of Nepal's population of 30 million.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Standard

Man's best friend is best therapy

CELINA - Grand Lake United Methodist Church staff member Tolin can often be found strolling around the children's hall on Wednesday nights and Sunday mornings. If she misses a day of work, children and family ministry leader Matt Overman is often peppered with questions: Where's Tolin? Will she be coming in today? What kind of treats does she like?
CELINA, OH
baylorlariat.com

Looks don’t matter; being man’s best friend does

Gremlin, rat, abominable snowman from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” crusty white dog. These are the names my dog, Pepsi, has been called in the past. Are they wrong? No. She really does look like all of those things. But while Pepsi might not match everyone’s taste, she’s still a beloved family member. That goes for all dogs in general. What matters about a dog isn’t their look. What matters is that they are the right fit for you and that they are ultimately your best friend.
PETS
bestfriends.org

Adopted dogs are veteran’s new best friends

Two once-homeless dogs are changing life for a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. Piney and Summer didn’t have any special training as therapy dogs, but their presence alone is making life better for their new family. In return, the two dogs get a home where they play on the beach, sleep in the bed, go running and generally live their best lives surrounded by love and safety. It’s difficult to say who needed who more.
PETS
ripleynews.com

Dogs have always been man’s best friend – especially in World War II

Dogs have long been touted as man’s best friend. That was never more evident than in World War II when war dog platoons were in existence. One Cross Plains man, Sgt. Edwin P. Smith, served in the 26th Infantry Scout Dog Platoon (1943-1946) and was known as a handler. This specialized group was of great value in the war effort.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Training#Garlands#Kathmandu#Hindus#Nepali
bestproducts.com

Sleepy Cotton’s Sanitizing Paw Gel Cleanser Is a Puppy Parent’s Best Friend

More often than not, some of our favorite buys are small, how-didn’t-I-know-about-this products that solve an everyday problem. That’s what we’re highlighting in our Little Lifesavers series: cheap, simple purchases that you’ll use on the daily. Hit “Add to Cart” and thank us later!. Problem: Living in New York city...
PET SERVICES
103GBF

Ghostly Image Of Deceased Kentucky Dog Shows Up In Bonfire Flames

The loss of a loved one is always one of the hardest things we have to deal with in our lives. And, since our pets are as much a part of our family as any person, the loss is just as devastating. But, what if, like with people there might be a chance they never leave us, but continue to comfort and guard us even in death.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
tetongravity.com

Best Circuit Trek in Nepal

Manaslu Circuit Trek provides to explore amazing high pass Larkya La and base camp of Mount Manaslu, it's one of the restricted trekking routes of Nepal and is open with special permits to foreigners since 1991 and had been standing in the border of Nepal and Tibet (China). Manaslu Circuit Trek rewards you with magnificent spectacles of some of the highest mountains in the world, including Manaslu and Annapurna. With diverse landscapes, unique cultures, rare flora, and fauna, Manaslu is one of the most sought out destinations for avid trekkers.
WORLD
srqmagazine.com

Jade and Pearls Are A Girl's Best Friend

The iconic bombshell blonde, Marilyn Monroe, once sang that “diamonds are a girl’s best friend.” But what about gold, silver and all of the other precious gems? A gal deserves more than just one BFF. Lucky for all of us, Nikki Sedacca Art Jewelry has the same idea. Founded by...
SARASOTA, FL
The Independent

Family forced to give up pet ‘dog’ when it turns out to be a fox

A Peruvian family duped into thinking they had bought a purebred husky were shocked to discover they had in fact let a fox into their home.The animal – purchased from a shop in Peru’s capital, Lima, for around 52 Peruvian soles (£9.50) – first raised eyebrows when it began chasing and killing neighbours’ animals, including chickens and guinea pigs. Run Run, named by the Sotelo family’s young son, also became increasingly aggressive towards humans – including those it lived with.The canine impostor has since been caught by wildlife officials.“About a month ago, a woman from around here said that...
ANIMALS
CBS LA

Wildlife Photographer Comes Face To Face With Mountain Lion In Trabuco Canyon

TRABUCO CANYON (CBSLA) – A wildlife photographer and his friend hiking in Trabuco Canyon before dark Friday came face to face with a mountain lion. “If I said I wasn’t scared, I’d be lying, but I had to kind of hype it up and make myself sound tougher,” said photographer Mark Girardeau. “This mountain lion didn’t blink. It was so weird and we were so close. You could just see its eyes staring at us. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 Just feet away from where the mountain lion crouched, Girardeau raised his voice to scare it off. When the big cat didn’t move, he...
TRABUCO CANYON, CA
lonelyplanet.com

From Aphrodite's rock to Adonis' bath: the best places to visit in Cyprus

In the eastern reaches of the balmy Mediterranean, the island of Cyprus offers an incredible blend of ancient archeological sites, icon-filled monasteries and historic houses of worship, all set against a backdrop of black pine forest and beach-fringed turquoise seas. Whether you’re a beach basker, a scenery seeker, a fan...
WORLD
WDTN

‘Not on my watch!’ War remembrance tourism fights for life

POPERINGE, Belgium (AP) — Simon Louagie dreaded losing Talbot House, a World War I soldiers’ club that has become an institution in remembrance tourism on the Western Front where soldiers from all corners of the globe fought amid untold carnage just over a century ago. For months last year, a COVID-19 lockdown closed the club […]
WORLD
Robb Report

One of the World’s First Vietnamese Gins Evokes the Country’s Flavors and Terroir

Dragon claw flower, ancient tinctures and wild mắc mật are just a few of the flavor inspirations behind the world’s first-ever Vietnamese gins—Sông Cái Dry Gin and Sông Cái Floral Gin. Sông Cái founder Daniel Nguyen argues that gin “has typically lacked a sense of place, and we want Sông Cái to be a gin that evokes terroir, much like a wine from France’s Rhône Valley. When you taste our gins you not only enjoy exotic flavors but you get a true sense of Vietnam.” Nguyen initially traveled to Vietnam as part of an Oxfam-led agricultural team advising on sustainable agricultural...
DRINKS
Reuters

Reuters

221K+
Followers
237K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy