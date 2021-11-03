CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juston Ricard elected mayor of Springdale, replaces Michael Bishop who did not run

Cover picture for the articleJuston Ricard was elected mayor of the Town of Springdale, Tuesday. Ricard received...

boisedev.com

John McGee withdraws from Caldwell Mayor Run-off Election

Caldwell City Councilman and mayoral Candidate John McGee is bowing out of the race for Caldwell Mayor. McGee, who won about 22% of the vote, was scheduled to square off in a run-off election with Jarom Wagoner on November 30. Wagoner had a strong lead with 47% of the vote, but didn’t get the 50% or more votes needed to win the election, a requirement per Caldwell city code. McGee was the runner up.
CALDWELL, ID
News Channel Nebraska

Brown elected Sidney mayor

SIDNEY – Kenneth Brown received 33 percent of the vote Nov. 2 for mayor of Sidney to win with a total of 53. Write-ins received 66 percent of the vote. Six write-ins received 105 votes. Brown previously served on the city council after filling a vacancy in 2019. For city...
SIDNEY, NE
douglasnow.com

Nicholls mayor's election headed to Nov. 30 run-off

For the first time in nearly half a century, Nicholls will have a new mayor. Voters just won’t know who that mayor will be until Nov. 30. Four candidates ran for the seat, which opened up when current mayor Dewayne Streat announced his retirement. Mayor Streat has been in office 49 years, making him one of the longest-serving mayors in Georgia history. The four candidates who put their name on the line were James “Ronnie” Burch, Adrice Tamon Frost, James Riles Jr., and David Taylor. Burch and Frost are headed for a run-off, which will take place on Nov. 30. Frost received the most votes with 133. Burch came in second with 92. Taylor finished with 58 while Riles came in with 11.
NICHOLLS, GA
whopam.com

Rose running for mayor of Guthrie

Guthrie City Councilman Zollie Rose has filed his papers to run for mayor of Todd County’s second-largest city in 2022. Rose says he loves Guthrie and believes he can do more for the town as mayor than he is able to do on council. He believes Guthrie has the potential...
TODD COUNTY, KY
swlexledger.com

Springdale residents elect new mayor by overwhelming majority

Springdale, SC 11/03/2021 (Paul Kirby) – The citizens of the Town of Springdale, SC went to the polls Tuesday and overwhelmingly elect a new mayor. Popular Mayor Michael Bishop retired after serving 8-years, a term limit he imposed upon himself. This left the seat open and two of the town’s councilmembers ran.
Winchester Star

Boyce elects mayor, recorder

BOYCE — Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show a Boyce Town Council member will become mayor, filling the remainder of the term of a former officeholder who resigned. Councilman Zack Hudson received 219 votes in the mayor’s race. His challenger, political newcomer David Ferreira, received 95 votes. Former mayor Richard...
BOYCE, VA
New Jersey Globe

Lane elected as mayor of Hawthorne

The New Jersey Globe can project that Republican Councilman John Lane has been elected as mayor of Hawthorne, defeating Democratic Councilman Joseph Wojtecki. Wojtecki previously lost a Hawthorne mayoral election in 2008. Incumbent mayor Richard Goldberg, a Republican who’s run the township for the last thirteen years, announced in February...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Beaumont Enterprise

Groves to see run-off election, Bevil Oaks elects new mayor

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Bevil Oaks' Ward I council race was headed to a runoff. The city of Bevil Oaks does not require the winning candidate to receive at least 50% of the votes. The city of Groves will see a run-off...
BEVIL OAKS, TX
Clinton Herald

Pruett elected mayor of Camanche

CAMANCHE — Austin Pruett will be the next mayor of the City of Camanche, according to unofficial election results. Pruett defeated current Councilman Paul Varner and newcomer Justin McClure, according to Tuesday's unofficial results. Current Mayor Trevor Willis did not run for reelection. Willis has served as the city's mayor since 2016.
CAMANCHE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Mayor’s Race goes to Run-off Election: Cass County Results Posted Below

(Atlantic) There will be a runoff election for Atlantic Mayor. Tim Teig received 523 votes, Grace Garrett garnered 463 votes, Kathy Somers, 165 votes, and Pat McCurdy received 80 votes. City Code states when multiple candidates are in the race, the winner must receive 50-plus one vote to earn the seat in the City Elections. Tieg (pictured) received 42.45-percent, and Garrett (pictured) 37.58-percent.
ATLANTIC, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Onawa elects new Mayor

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) – Onawa residents have voted for a new mayor. Based on unofficial election results, Tracy Holland has been elected mayor of Onawa. Holland has stated that her goals as mayor include transparency, communication, water services, and community involvement.
ONAWA, IA
accesswdun.com

Couvillon elected mayor of Gainesville

Current Gainesville City Councilman Sam Couvillon was elected the city's new mayor during Tuesday's city elections. Couvillon, an insurance executive, received 70 percent of the vote. His challenger, former Congressional candidate Devin Pandy, received 30 percent. "Certainly I'm pleased with the results,' Couvillon said. "I'm humbled that the people of...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thegardnernews.com

Who's who: Gardner election 2021 for mayor, City Councilor and School Committee

GARDNER — Voters in the city will head to the polls on Nov. 2. On the ballot are contests for mayor, City Councilor and School Committee. Mayor Michael Nicholson, who was elected to the office in a special election last year, is being challenged by retired attorney Peter Sargent. Voters will decide which candidate will lead the city for the next two years.
GARDNER, MA
swlexledger.com

Springdale Councilmember Viki Sox Fecas running for mayor in next Tuesday’s election

Springdale, SC 10/30/2021 (Paul Kirby) – Springdale Town Councilmember Viki Sox Fecas is in the race to represent the Town of Springdale as its mayor over the next four years. Fecas has been serving on the town’s council for 6 years and feels since current Mayor Michael Bishop is not running again, she is uniquely qualified to lead the town into the future. The election is next Tuesday, November 2nd.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
bitterrootstar.com

Stevensville elects new mayor

Stevensville will have a new mayor on January 1. Steve Gibson defeated incumbent Brandon Dewey by a wide margin, 394 to 267. Dewey’s tenure has been controversial and Gibson ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility, greater public participation, and greater adherence to the roles and responsibilities of mayor and town council as set by Montana code.
STEVENSVILLE, MT

