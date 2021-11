There were plenty of scenarios coming into the match, but one constant remained. LAFC had to win. In a six pointer against the Vancouver Whitecaps, and a spot in the postseason on the line, the black and gold needed the win at home if they wanted to keep control of their destiny heading into Decision Day. Despite not getting the win, they were able to avoid the loss, finishing the match in a somewhat disappointing, 1-1 draw.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO