The next phase of planning has started for a $4.5 million intersection upgrade on the Arlington Heights-Rolling Meadows border that's more than a decade in the making. The phase two design engineering work for the Algonquin and New Wilke roads improvement project will include completing appraisals, making offers and negotiating sales with owners of five properties, in hopes of acquiring rights of way needed for two right-turn lanes planners believe will help ease congestion.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO