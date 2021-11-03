CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufthansa jumps back to profit as travel restrictions ease

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Lufthansa posted a return to operating profit in the third quarter on Thursday for the first time since the beginning...

deltadailynews.com

JOHN DEERE EXECUTIVE SAYS INCREASED OVERSEAS PRODUCTION POSSIBLE AS UAW STRIKE CONTINUES

A Deere & Co. executive said Monday that the manufacturer will be able to shift some production to its overseas sites as the 10,100-employee strike affecting plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas continues. Cory Reed, president of the company’s Worldwide Agriculture & Turf Division, told the Des Moines Register that Deere executives still want to reach an agreement with the striking United Auto Workers members, but that company leaders have pulled levers to keep some products flowing since the strike began Oct. 14.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Tata Steel says profit jumps on 55% revenue rise

Tata Steel reported a surge in fiscal second-quarter profit, as adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to 17,810 crore ($204 million), on a 55% increase in revenue to 60,283 crore. The operating profit missed expectations while revenue came in above estimates. The company said steel deliveries in India rose by 11% sequentially despite a contraction in market demand, and rising prices lifted its European operations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
wsau.com

Apple supplier Foxconn’s Q3 profit beats estimates

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foxconn, which assembles iPhones for Apple, reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong demand for consumer electronics as people work remotely through the coronavirus pandemic. Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported July-September net profit of T$36.98 billion ($1.33 billion), up 20%...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Wheels Up CEO on Q3 Earnings, Rise in Membership Despite Aviation Headwinds

Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter talked to Cheddar about the aviation company's Q3 earnings report, the increase in memberships, and rising fuel costs. He attributed some of the increase in the number of members and rising revenue to lingering concerns about commercial flying amid the pandemic and noted that legacy members have used the service more frequently than in previous years. Dichter also explained that a rise in pricing is planned for December.
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Emirates First-Half Losses Subside As Travel Restrictions Ease

Emirates Group said its fiscal first-half (H1) loss narrowed to AED5.7 billion ($1.5 billion), down from AED14.1 billion in the same period a year earlier, as easing travel restrictions underpinned the recovery. Group revenue, which includes Emirates Airline and airport services group dnata, rose 81... Subscription Required. Emirates First-Half Losses...
TRAVEL
CNN

Airline stocks soared ahead of eased US travel restrictions

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The United States has officially flung open its...
TRAVEL
Neowin

Uber reports its first ever profits as pandemic restrictions ease off

In its investor notes for the third quarter, Uber has revealed that it achieved its first adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profitable quarter. It reported that its adjusted profit for the quarter was $8 million to the end of September, this is a big improvement year-over-year as it recorded a $625 million loss in the same period last year.
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Returns To Profit As Bookings Return In Droves

Today, the Lufthansa Group revealed that it had returned to profit for the third quarter of 2021, with a profit of €17 million for the quarter. While it doesn’t sound so impressive, this compares to a loss of €1.3 billion for the same period last year. The airline group has seen bookings return to 80% of their pre-pandemic levels, a clear sign that passenger demand, and therefore the industry, is recovering.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

China’s Haidilao plans $302 million share sale for credit facilities repayment

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Restaurant chain Haidilao International Holding Ltd plans to sell HK$2.35 billion ($301.6 million) of new shares in a top-up placing, raising capital for repayment of credit facilities and to enhance supply chain management and product development. The Chinese hot pot chain operator plans to sell 115...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Poste Italiane ups 2021 guidance after third quarter results

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s postal services group Poste Italiane on Thursday raised its full-year guidance as it posted an increase in third-quarter revenues and operating profit. The group said it aimed to reach an operating profit of 1.8 million euros this year, 100 million more than initially forecast thanks to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Travel industry leaders see ‘real momentum’ as restrictions ease

November has begun with with a slew of international restrictions being swept away – as the UK, Australia and other nations dismantle long-standing rules that have acted as travel bans.“Demand for the Dominican Republic went up by 569 per cent when we were told it was coming off the red list,” said David Burling.The chief executive, Markets, for Tui – Britain’s biggest holiday company – was speaking on the first day of World Travel Market, the leading travel industry event that last welcomed visitors in 2019.It was also the day when the “Dom Rep” and neighbouring Haiti were removed from...
TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
wsau.com

Richemont H1 numbers shine thanks to jewellery

ZURICH (Reuters) – Luxury goods group Richemont said on Friday volatility was likely to persist in the second half after net profit bounced back and sales grew by almost two thirds at constant exchange rates in the six months to Sept. 30. Net profit reached 1.249 billion euros ($1.43 billion)...
MARKETS
Variety

Tencent Profits Growth at Standstill After Regulatory Change Dents Games Sector

Tencent, China’s games, video and social media giant, saw its quarterly profits growth grind to a halt in the three months to September as it adjusted to a series of regulatory crackdowns that particularly crimp its mainland Chinese games business. Revenues in the period grew 13% to RMB142 billion ($22 billion) with net profits attributable to shareholders down 2% to RMB31.8 billion ($4.9 billion), the company said Wednesday in a regulatory filing. Over the first nine months of the year, revenues were up 19% to RMB415 billion, and profits attributable were up 29% to RMB130 billion. “During the third quarter, the internet industry,...
VIDEO GAMES
wsau.com

Green Thumb sales surge on growing U.S. cannabis demand

(Reuters) – U.S. cannabis producer Green Thumb Industries Inc’s third-quarter revenue surged nearly 49% to beat estimates on Wednesday, thanks to more distribution channels and higher traffic at its retail stores. A record number of Americans took to using cannabis products for recreation during last year’s months-long lockdowns and now,...
RETAIL

