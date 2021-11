To dorm or not to dorm? The age-old debate of on-campus versus off-campus housing is currently waging war in the minds of the largest first-year class to ever attend Pitt. There are 4,674 first-years, 2,422 sophomores, 741 juniors and 202 seniors living on campus this semester, with the rest assumed to be living off campus, according to a University spokesperson. When students make the decision between on- and off-campus housing, safety, cost and location all play a role.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO