You were in a shitty garage band when you were a kid, right? It wasn’t just us? Regardless, those high school pipe dreams might have become a reality had you known a few key players in the music industry. (And, you know, if you had actually been able to play an instrument.) Well, aspirational superstars, you’re in luck: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujilo, and Kirk Hammett—four dudes also known collectively as Metallica—are coming together to bring you their strategies for growing and staying together as a band in celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary this month.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO