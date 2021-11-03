CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

'Let's Go Brandon' calls grow as Biden popularity falls

 3 days ago

Although there are endless examples daily of liberal media bias, nothing illustrates that better than the recent NASCAR race where NBC reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing the race winner, Brandon Brown. As Stavast was interviewing Brown, the crowd erupted in chants of “F Joe Biden,” just like crowds all across the...

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
Joe Biden in crisis: lost focus

On November 3, 2020, Joe Biden won a landslide victory over Donald Trump. But the president, who started with high expectations, is now largely disappointed. What happened now. Joe Biden’s spokesman is keen to use a word when presenting the government’s agenda to the capital’s press in Washington. When asked about the many problems in the country, Jen Zaki often talks about how Biden management works purely “laser-focused” on solutions. Translated, which means like this: One hundred percent concentrated.
This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
One Year After Losing, No One Has a Better Chance of Being Elected President in 2024 Than Donald Trump

One year ago, Donald Trump lost his presidency by a rather large margin in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. Just over nine months ago, Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time. And yet somehow, there is a strong argument that, as of today, no one has a better chance of winning the next presidential election than Donald Trump.
Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
Kamala Harris finally gets something right

Vice President Kamala Harris finally got something half right when she recently said on the campaign trail in Norfolk that “what happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024, and on.” Indeed, Ms. Harris was spot on in her assessment about the importance of the elections in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the outcome was crystal clear. Republicans won the races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General while also picking up seven seats in the House of Delegates on their way to capturing a 52 - 48 seat majority.
Rachel Maddow says Biden had best election night of any president for 30 years

Two days after Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe sent Democrats into a panic over the implications for next year’s midterm elections, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a message for them: Don’t panic.Speaking during her 9pm show on Thursday, Maddow suggested that Democrats’ performance in the first statewide elections held since Mr Biden took office was on par with how the GOP fared during Ronald Reagan’s first term because of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s single-point win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.Mr Murphy’s victory, which made him the first Democratic governor of the Garden State to win re-election in...
'Let's go Brandon,' explained

(CNN) — On Friday night, a Southwest Airlines pilot allegedly said "Let's go Brandon" over the plane intercom, causing a stir on board and prompting an investigation by the airline. As CNN wrote:. "The Associated Press, which had a reporter on board the flight, first reported that a pilot of...
