NBA

The Miami Heat were too hot for Mavs to handle

By Dwain Price
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 3 days ago
After the way the Miami Heat picked his team apart Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had no problems stating what has become so obvious early in this NBA season. “I would consider them the best team in the league right now,” Kidd said...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

The Miami Heat (3-1) play against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3) at Barclays Center. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 27, 2021. Miami Heat 106, Brooklyn Nets 93 (Final) Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE, presented by @UnderdogFantasy. Lakers/Nets/Celtics/Clippers in shambles. Westbrook meltdown. Kings, Wolves, Heat, Hornets thriving. So much...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat (6-1) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday November 2, 2021. Miami Heat 125, Dallas Mavericks 110 (Final) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan. Luka after the Mavs’ third double-digit loss this season: “I just...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Big Men Problems? Mavs vs. Heat GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to upset the Miami Heat and stay undefeated at home in a nationally broadcasted Tuesday night showdown. It is Jimmy Butler vs. Luka Doncic in primetime on the first leg of the second back-to-back of the season for the Mavs. Both teams...
NBA
DallasBasketball

LISTEN: 'Logo-Luka', Porzingis Injury & Mavs-Heat Preview

Although we've yet to see a real breakout game from preseason MVP-favorite Luka Doncic in the 2021-22 season, maybe that breakthrough is on the horizon... The Dallas Mavericks had to grind out a 105-99 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon, which featured a little bit of that familiar 'Luka Magic'. Doncic, with just a little less than five minutes left in the game, launched and made a three-point bomb while standing on the center-court logo to give his team the momentum for good.
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Doncic and Brunson are a perfect fit in the backcourt

There’s a notable guard with the Dallas Mavericks who has averaged 28 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past two games. And there’s another notable guard with the Mavs who has averaged 28 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past two games. The fact that the former statistics belong to...
NBA
105.3 The Fan

Should Jalen Brunson be starting for the Mavs?

In two games in November, Mavs backup PG Jalen Brunson is averaging over 25 points a game. He’s playing well, and with how stagnant the Mavs’ offense has seemed at times, is it time for Brunson to be put in the starting lineup?
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Josh Green’s playing time isn’t much different under Jason Kidd

One of Dallas Mavericks fans’ biggest gripes with former coach Rick Carlisle was his refusal to give minutes to young players. Carlisle never gave rookies like Josh Green, Tyrell Terry, or Tyler Bey a lot of time on the court, even in games where multiple starters were out with injuries or Covid-19 protocols. It was a common theme throughout Carlisle’s entire tenure with the Mavericks.
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

With Porzingis nearing return, Dončić should benefit

It’s looking like Kristaps Porzingis’ absence from the court is about to end. Coach Jason Kidd said Porzingis went through practice on Friday, looked good and that “hopefully, he plays (Saturday).”. We can debate all we want on how Porzingis impacts the Mavericks, but one thing is for sure: his...
NBA
rolling out

LeBron James defends Dwyane Wade’s son after he’s drafted by G-League

LeBron James ordered the haters of Dwyane Wade and his son Zaire to fall back after the younger Wade was drafted by a G-League team last week. D-Wade, a retired Miami Heat legend who now co-owns the Utah Jazz, may have been instrumental in the drafting of eldest son into the Jazz’s minor league squad, the Salt Lake City Stars, on Oct. 23, 2021. And folks have a serious problem with that.
NBA
SFGate

In bombshell ESPN report, Warriors coach Steve Kerr had a choice. He chose to defend Suns owner Robert Sarver.

Steve Kerr knew billionaire Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob for at least 20 years when Lacob offered him the team's head coaching position. But that's not Kerr's only extra-rich buddy. He's also friends, or at least friendly with, fellow University of Arizona alumus Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns. In the early 2000s, Kerr introduced Sarver to then-commissioner David Stern and put in a good word for him. Sarver became majority owner in 2004, and Kerr snagged a minority ownership stake. A few years later, Sarver further returned the favor and hired Kerr as Phoenix's general manager. Kerr left three years later; rumors of a falling out with Sarver were never substantiated, but certainly seemed (and still seem) plausible.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday’s LeBron James News

When the Los Angeles Lakers step on the floor for tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder a notable player won’t be there. Star forward LeBron James isn’t suiting up for the game. According to a report from Lakers insider Dave McMenamin, the team ruled LeBron out for tonight’s game with an abdominal strain.
NBA
