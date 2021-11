The Vancouver Canucks were looking to pick up their first home win of the season and avoid falling below .500 on the season with the Philadelphia Flyers in town. Jack Rathbone was given the night off after struggling on Tuesday night, while Jaroslav Halak started in goal for the Canucks. Vancouver native Martin Jones roamed the crease for the Flyers instead of Carter Hart, who the Canucks shelled for four goals the last time these two teams played.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO