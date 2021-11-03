CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense counts at Decatur Heritage

By David Elwell Sports Writer
The Decatur Daily
 9 days ago
When the subject of Decatur Heritage football comes up, most fans probably think of offense and All-State quarterback Braydon Kyle.

There’s a good reason. The senior has passed for 2,018 yards and 29 touchdowns. He’s rushed for 950 yards and 18 touchdowns.

That’s a big reason the Class 1A Eagles are 8-2 this season, Region 8 champions and ranked No. 5 in the state.

There’s also a reason on the other side of the ball. The Eagles can play defense. They have allowed 145 total points in nine games. That’s 16.1 points a game.

“Our defense has come a long way in the last three or four years to where we don’t have to outscore teams to have a chance to win,” Decatur Heritage head coach Steve Meek said. “Now we have players who want to play defense and like to tackle.”

Decatur Heritage received a forfeit win early in the season from Vina. That explains the 8-2 record with nine games actually played.

The 16.1 points a game average may be a bit deceiving. Most of Decatur Heritage’s region games have been blowouts. Meek is quick about pulling starters and giving younger players valuable varsity experience. A lot of the 145 total points have come against reserves. The number against first-team players could be a lot lower than 16.1 points.

“Our defense can stand up and make it tough on the other team,” Meek said. “That will be something we’ll need in the playoffs.”

Decatur Heritage hosts Marion County on Friday night in the first round of the playoffs at West Morgan.

The 16.1 points allowed by the Decatur Heritage defense is an improvement over the 21.3 from last season. Injuries late last season took a toll on the Eagles’ playoff hopes, but some young reserves did get game experience.

“We lost some experience from last season, but a lot of young guys have stepped up this season,” senior defensive back Tyler Founds said. “Playing defense at Decatur Heritage is something special. We like to play with a chip on our shoulder.”

Founds, a Troy commit, leads the team with 81 tackles and five interceptions. He’s a key contributor on offense with 27 catches for 463 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The 2019 defense at 11.7 points is the lowest in the eight-year run of Decatur Heritage playoff teams. That team went 12-1 and lost in the third round of the playoffs to Mars Hill, which went all the way to the 1A state championship game.

“My first year to start was in 2019 when I was a sophomore,” senior linebacker Nash Rippen said. “That was a great experience to learn from some of the older guys.”

Rippen is second on the team in tackles with 78. He’s also a receiver on offense with 19 catches for 263 yards.

Dr. Lew Sample is the Decatur Heritage defensive coordinator. Founds said the basic defense from Sample is simple to learn and allows younger, inexperienced players to contribute right away.

“When you’ve played in it for three years like we have, you don’t have to think about what you are supposed to do,” Rippen said. “We just react and make plays.”

The 2015 Eagles also held opponents to 16.1 points in the regular season. It made the deepest playoff run in school history with a trip to the semifinals before losing at Cedar Bluff, 53-40.

Other key players on the Decatur Heritage defense are lineman Saxon Sample, nose guard Luke McGee, linebacker Charlie Moores, defensive back Bryant Pitts, defensive back Paxton Tarver, linebacker Ian Wickwire, linebacker Ford Sparkman, defensive back Willis Orr and linebacker Mason Baxley.

One player that won’t be making the playoff run is starting linebacker Tyler Olive, who is having season-ending surgery.

“Nash and Tyler are two of the best linebackers I’ve ever coached anywhere in my coaching career,” Meek said. “We’ll miss not having Tyler out there, but it's always next man up and we have the players that can do it.”

