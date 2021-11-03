CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credit Suisse to tighten the reins after string of scandals

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH/FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Credit Suisse will unveil a new centralised structure on Thursday in an attempt to bring its far-flung divisions to heel and draw a line under a string of scandals that have cost the Swiss bank billions of dollars, two sources said. Over the past year, Credit...

wifc.com

kitco.com

Credit Suisse plot a few scenarios for the gold price

(Kitco News) - Analyst's at Credit Suisse have been analyzing the gold market for a potential direction. The team has put together a few scenarios in the bank's latest research note. The bank said "Gold remains slightly below $1834/36 but has improved in the short-term as Real Yields fall. Still,...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Credit Suisse Legal Woes Weigh on Revamp Plan

Credit Suisse Group AG is vowing to end reckless risk taking at the bank. The cost of earlier misdeeds are likely to keep biting back for years, weighing on efforts to put the past behind it. The Swiss lender suffered twin disasters this year from the implosion of family office...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Financial-Planning.com

Credit Suisse pivots to wealth as it exits prime brokerage

Credit Suisse Group AG will exit the hedge fund business at the heart of the Archegos Capital Management scandal and shift more resources to wealth management as it seeks to draw a line under a tumultuous year. The bank is discontinuing most prime brokerage after the implosion of Bill Hwang’s...
PERSONAL FINANCE
stockxpo.com

Credit Suisse Plans a Cultural Revolution

António Horta-Osório’s planned overhaul of Credit Suisse is more cultural than structural. That puts the onus on his management skills to bring the crisis-prone Swiss bank back into line with more successful peer UBS. The new chairman unveiled his strategy alongside strong third-quarter results on Thursday. He told analysts that...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Can António Horta-Osório save Credit Suisse?

“Today marks a new beginning” proclaimed Antonio Horta-Osório on Thursday as he attempted to lift investor spirits. Six months into his job as chairman of Credit Suisse, Horta-Osório was unveiling his new restructuring strategy. The troubled lender plans to all but close its prime brokerage unit which lends to hedge funds. It racked up £4bn of losses, positioned at the heart of the collapse of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital in March.
BUSINESS
wmleader.com

Credit Suisse abandons hedge fund clients after Archegos disaster

Credit Suisse will rein in its investment bankers and plow money into looking after the fortunes of the world’s rich as it tries to curb a freewheeling culture that has cost it billions in a string of scandals. Announcing the restructuring on Thursday, Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined from Lloyds...
MARKETS
MySanAntonio

Credit Suisse loses bid to keep rogue-banker reports secret

Credit Suisse Group lost a court fight to keep the lid on confidential reports about a deceased rogue-banker convicted of defrauding his rich clients including a Georgian billionaire. The Bermuda Supreme Court ruled the Swiss bank had no justification for withholding the findings of PricewaterhouseCoopers and Switzerland's banking regulator into...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Credit Suisse Q3 net profit falls 21%, sees Q4 loss

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) posted a 21% fall in third-quarter net profit to 434 million Swiss francs ($476 million), hit by a higher tax rate and a 214 million Swiss franc charge to settle allegations of corruption surrounding loans to Mozambique it helped arrange. It said...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
industryglobalnews24.com

Credit Suisse planning to accelerate expansion in China

Credit Suisse Group AG, is a Swiss investment bank which is now planning to expand its team in China. The bank hopes to expand its team by three items within the next five years. Highlights. • Credit Suisse Group planning to expand its team in China. • More than 120...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Embattled Credit Suisse to present strategy update on Thursday

ZURICH, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S) will provide an update on its group strategy review on Thursday following a presentation of the Swiss bank's third-quarter results, it said on Monday. Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio, who joined the bank in April from Britain's Lloyds, has promised a new strategy...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
95.5 FM WIFC

French retailer Carrefour steps up digital push

PARIS (Reuters) – French supermarket group Carrefour on Tuesday pledged to spend 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital commerce expansion, a key pillar of the new strategy plan its boss Alexandre Bompard is working on. Europe’s largest food retailer said this would represent...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman discloses 19% stake in marketing company Stagwell

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. disclosed an ownership stake of about 20.95 million shares or 18.5% of marketing services company Stagwell Inc. , according to filings on Wednesday. The holding is valued at about $210 million based on Stagwell's stock price of $10.05 a share on Thursday. Stagwell announced on Sept. 23 that it would convert Series 6 and Series 8 preferred stock as part of an effort to streamline and simplify its capital structure, but it did not name the entity receiving the stock. A spokesperson for the company said Goldman had held the convertible stock as part of a prior investment in the company. Mark Penn, the ex-Microsoft Corp. executive known for popularizing the term "soccer mom," founded Stagwell in 2015 to invest in advertising, research, data analytics, public relations and online marketing companies. The firm raised $250 million in funding and drew in loans and other financing, including backing from Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer.
STOCKS
investing.com

Fisker Stock Climbs After Bullish Credit Suisse Rating

Investing.com — Electric vehicle firm Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR )'s stock jumped 2.3% on Tuesday after Credit Suisse initiated it with an outperform rating. Fisker stock hit a high of $20.26 in the first hour of Tuesday trading and was trading around $19.52 in the early afternoon session. "With electric...
STOCKS

