Experts: 3M settlement will reduce toxic chemicals discharged from landfill

The Morgan County Regional Landfill pumps about 1.5 million gallons per month of highly contaminated leachate to the Decatur Utilities wastewater treatment plant, which then discharges it into the Tennessee River, but experts expect an imminent settlement with 3M to reduce that volume.

"This will be a really big deal in terms of what PFAS continues to be discharged out,” Barney Lovelace, who represented the city and county in negotiating the settlement, said of potentially hazardous substances in the leachate.

Under the settlement — already approved by DU, Morgan County and Decatur and awaiting signatures from 3M officials — the company will pay $22.2 million to cover 10 closed landfill cells, about 100 acres, with four synthetic liners separated by layers of soil. The project's expected completion date is in June 2025.

Craig Benson, until recently dean of Engineering at the University of Virginia and an expert in landfills, said the synthetic layers should essentially eliminate the leachate coming from the 10 cells.

The settlement, one of three proposed settlements prompted by a pair of lawsuits against 3M and other Decatur industries, focuses on reducing levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment, and their durability also prevents them from breaking down during treatment at the DU sewer plant.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, scientific studies have shown that PFAS exposure may lead to decreased fertility; increased high blood pressure in pregnant women; developmental effects or delays in children, including low birth weight, accelerated puberty or behavioral changes; increased risk of prostate, kidney, and testicular cancers; compromised immune systems and reduced vaccine response; hormonal imbalances; and increased cholesterol levels.

No laws or regulations limit the concentration of PFAS in leachate, although the EPA last month announced a PFAS initiative that will likely result in proposed regulations that do so. The only formal health advisory from the EPA relates to two of the more than 4,000 PFAS: PFOS and PFOA. Combined concentrations of PFOA and PFOS in drinking water consumed over a lifetime, according to the 2016 guidance, should not exceed 70 parts per trillion.

In the first six months of this year, the 9.3 million gallons of leachate pumped from the landfill into the DU sewer system had PFOA/PFOS levels averaging 68,000 parts per trillion, according to reports filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, almost 1,000 times the EPA drinking water guideline.

Because the chemicals do not decompose, they leave the DU wastewater treatment plant in one of two ways. Either they are discharged into the river — contributing to health advisories on fish consumption and contamination of downstream drinking water intakes — or they are trucked back to the landfill in heavily contaminated sludge.

It’s a toxic cycle, as the sludge then contaminates leachate which again is pumped to the sewer plant.

Beginning in 1991, the EPA began requiring landfill cells to have a plastic liner at their base and, when closed, a liner on top. The combination was designed to limit the amount of leachate created as rainwater entered a closed landfill, essentially creating what was called a “dry tomb.”

Blake McAnally, president of Pugh Wright McAnally Civil Engineers, which is designing the capping system that will be used for the 10 closed cells, said the cells that have been opened and closed at the Morgan County landfill since the regulations went into effect use these liners, with the base and cap heat-welded together “to contain forever, essentially, anything stored within them.”

The 10 cells that 3M will pay to cover with synthetic liners are the oldest at the Morgan County landfill and were closed before the 1991 rules took effect. Instead of plastic liners, they are topped with clay. Rainwater flows through the cells, collecting toxins, before being discharged as leachate to DU or escaping in groundwater.

While officials believe these 10 landfills have the heaviest concentrations of PFAS as they received industrial waste directly from 3M and other industries, placing liners over them will not entirely solve the landfill’s problem. Open cells continue to receive contaminated sludge from DU, and until they too are closed and capped with synthetic liners they will continue to generate PFAS-infused leachate.

“A cell that’s open and operating is not covered,” McAnally explained. “It’s going to get rainwater in it. That leachate will still be collected.”

He said the liner on the bottom of the open cell keeps contaminated leachate from entering the soil and groundwater but does not reduce the amount of leachate, all of which is pumped into the DU sewer system.

PFAS removal

There are effective ways to remove PFAS from water that is not mixed with solids. 3M now treats its wastewater and captured groundwater with carbon filters before discharging it into the river with greatly reduced concentrations of PFAS. West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority is having success with a reverse osmosis filtration plant that filters PFAS from river water downstream of Decatur before conventional treatment allows it to be used as drinking water.

Benson, who has done extensive research on landfills and their leachate, said removing PFAS from leachate creates different challenges.

“It’s really tricky. I wish I had a silver bullet for that,” he said. “It’s not so hard to do with groundwater, which is nice and clean. Leachate doesn’t look like that at all. It’s got all kinds of stuff: suspended solids, organic matter. Just to run it through the systems that we use to separate the chemicals from the water, it clogs them all up.”

This is essentially what happened after the Morgan County landfill in 2009 invested heavily in a PFAS removal system. The system was effective at reducing PFAS levels in leachate for several years, but the filtration system designed to remove solids so the PFAS could be removed from clearer water ultimately clogged up and became useless. Unsuccessful efforts to fix it “were limited due to budgetary constraints,” according to a report by McAnally’s firm.

“To be able to use the devices that remove PFAS,” McAnally said Tuesday, “you have to get total suspended solids to very low numbers. You’d like to see (leachate that looks like) a weak tea if you’re looking at it in a glass, preferably not like motor oil, which is sometimes what you get with leachate.”

A 2018 study by Pugh Wright concluded that neither carbon filtration nor reverse osmosis were economically feasible ways to remove PFAS from leachate, and moreover noted that both methods produced large amounts of residual solids that had extremely high PFAS concentrations and required disposal. McAnally on Tuesday said that BFI, which also struggles with PFAS-contaminated leachate derived from Decatur industries and deposited at the Morris Farms Landfill in Hillsboro, is financing ongoing studies on PFAS removal methods. None have so far been cost effective, McAnally said.

Benson said the two most promising technologies for PFAS removal “are not ready for prime time.”

One involves filtration using reactive gravel that draws the PFAS from the leachate, but is porous enough that it does not clog as frequently on the solids. Another method that he finds even more promising involves mixing the leachate with binders that create a type of concrete. This would not eliminate the PFAS but “it’s in a block and it’s immobile, it’s physically contained,” and thus could not reach the river or groundwater.

