Judge denies bid to extend voting by 90 minutes

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has denied a request to extend voting hours in New Jersey due to reports of “technical issues” at polling places. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters of New Jersey both sued the state Tuesday after they say there were reports of polling locations turning voters away due to technical issues. UPDATE: Polling locations in New Jersey will close at 8 p.m. after the judge denied our request to extend voting hours. If you’re in line to vote by 8 p.m., stay in line. We repeat: STAY IN LINE. https://t.co/XtptzpvwZE — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) November 2, 2021 New Jersey law requires polling locations be open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. For complete election coverage, CLICK HERE.

ELECTIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO