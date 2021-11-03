CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies bid to extend voting by 90 minutes

By Nikita Biryukov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mercer County Superior Court Judge denied an emergency application to extend polling hours by 90 minutes Tuesday evening. The application, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the New Jersey League of Women Voters, sought to delay the closing of polls to...

NBC New York

NJ Judge Declines Request to Extend Voting Deadline Over Technical Issues

A judge in New Jersey declined to extend the voting deadline in that state following a lawsuit from civil rights groups who say technical issues turned away voters early Tuesday. The American Civil Liberties Union and League of Women Voters in New Jersey filed a lawsuit Tuesday evening hoping to...
CBS New York

Judge Denies Request To Extend Voting Hours In New Jersey Due To Reports Of Technical Issues

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has denied a request to extend voting hours in New Jersey due to reports of “technical issues” at polling places. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey and the League of Women Voters of New Jersey both sued the state Tuesday after they say there were reports of polling locations turning voters away due to technical issues. UPDATE: Polling locations in New Jersey will close at 8 p.m. after the judge denied our request to extend voting hours. If you’re in line to vote by 8 p.m., stay in line. We repeat: STAY IN LINE. https://t.co/XtptzpvwZE — ACLU of New Jersey (@ACLUNJ) November 2, 2021 New Jersey law requires polling locations be open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. For complete election coverage, CLICK HERE.
