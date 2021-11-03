Only the 3 internal candidates chosen for municipal court judge interviews

The Decatur City Council will interview only the three internal candidates hoping to replace retiring Municipal Judge Billy Cook even though seven other attorneys also applied for the position.

The council decided Monday evening to interview Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander, City Prosecutor Emily Baggett and Ta'Kisha Gholston, who works part-time for the city on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court and covering conflicts of interest that arise for Alexander and Baggett.

All of the council members wanted to interview the three internal candidates. Councilman Kyle Pyke was absent from Monday’s meeting but made his selections by email to Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin.

Only Councilman Hunter Pepper suggested one of the remaining candidates, Hartselle attorney Patrick Caver, in addition to the three internal candidates. However, his fourth selection didn’t get any support from the other councilmen.

Pepper said he believes Caver to be “a very good attorney,” and his additional suggestion was about fairness.

“I’m all for giving internal candidates a chance, but we should always interview an external candidate if there are qualified applicants among these candidates,” Pepper said. “We had 10 applicants so we should give everyone a fair chance.

Sandlin told council members when she gave them the list of candidates and their resumes that only eight of the 10 had the five years of experience as a lawyer that’s required for the position.

Councilman Carlton McMasters said he only chose the three because he liked their experience compared to the other five qualified applicants.

Alexander has been with the city 24 years, including 13 as a municipal court prosecutor and 11 as assistant city attorney. He also works part time as municipal judge for Falkville and Trinity. Gholston works part time as the Hartselle municipal judge and has a private practice.

Baggett has been the city prosecutor in the Municipal Court for the past 11 years. She previously worked five years in private practice and two years as an assistant district attorney in Madison County.

Gholston and Baggett ran last year against each other in the Republican primary for District Court judge, but Kevin Kusta won the nomination and the seat.

Council President Jacob Ladner said he liked that Alexander and Gholston have experience as a municipal judge while Baggett knows Decatur’s court operations after more than a decade in that court.

Ladner said he also sought advice from several other attorneys and judges on his choices for interviews.

Sandlin suggested asking retired judges David Breland, Steven Haddock and Charles Langham to help the council in its selection of a new municipal judge.

Ladner said he would set public interviews in the next two weeks after conferring with the retired judges and the council. The City Council is required by law to select directors after holding public interviews. The judge’s pay range is between $78,209 and $119,005.

If the selection of a successor isn’t made before Cook retires Nov. 30, City Attorney Herman Marks said Mayor Tab Bowling would have to name an interim municipal judge to serve until the new judge is chosen.

Bowling said Tuesday he hasn’t made a selection for an interim judge.

