Volkswagen invests in EU-backed energy transformation fund

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen is expanding its green strategy by investing in an EU-backed fund to jointly back technology firms in the field of energy transformation. The carmaker, which has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, said on Wednesday it had entered a strategic partnership with EIT InnoEnergy and will...

wifc.com

bigcountryhomepage.com

The Latest: EU backs strong signal on funds for poor states

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland — European Union officials say they will push for a strong signal on financial support for poor countries to cope with global warming, a key sticking point at this year’s U.N. climate talks. Frans Timmermans, the...
ENVIRONMENT
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is In Trouble, Again

After a number of major emissions scandals, it would seem as though Volkswagen would get its act together, and it has to a certain degree. The German auto manufacturer has been hard at work electrifying its fleet of cars and has launched some exciting new models, including the ID.4 and the sexy ID.5. The company now aims to take the fight directly to Tesla and is serious about zero emissions, but the brand is still being haunted by its dirty past. The latest legal trouble for VW comes from the eco-warriors at Greenpeace, which is now suing the company over its carbon emissions targets.
BUSINESS
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Ek
The Independent

Rivian: Amazon and Ford-backed electric car company becomes second-most valuable automaker in US

Shares of Rivian Automotive soared as much as 53 per cent in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, giving the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of more than $100bn after the world’s biggest initial public offering this year.Such a valuation makes it bigger than General Motors at $86bn, Ford at $80bn, and Lucid Group at $69bn. Only Tesla is valued higher, with a market capitalisation of an astounding approximately $1 trillion.Blowing past the offer price of $78 per share, Rivian’s stock opened at $106.75 per share.Including securities, restricted stock units, the company is worth approximately $106bn.Investors...
BUSINESS
irei.com

HNWIs invest in cryptocurrency mining investment fund

MineOne Partners has raised more than $20 million for its first fund in less than 30 days. The fund has a $200 million target. Investors include U.S. institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. MineOne is jointly led by senior mining investor Chong. W, capital market veteran Dr. Jiaming and blockchain and...
MARKETS
Chicago Tribune

EV truck manufacturer Rivian raises nearly $12 billion in massive IPO

Rivian, the startup electric truck manufacturer, rolled out one of the biggest initial public offerings in years Wednesday, raising nearly $12 billion and valuing the company at more than $77 billion. The EV automaker, which launched production of its R1T pickup truck in September, is now worth nearly as much as Ford and General Motors. Investors may have their sights set even higher, hoping ...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Post

General Electric will split into three public companies

General Electric, one of the most storied brands in corporate America, will split into three stand-alone companies focused on health care, energy and aviation. Long a symbol of American ingenuity, the industrial powerhouse has put its stamp on everything from plane engines to lightbulbs. The transformation of the nearly 130-year-old conglomerate, which traces its lineage to Thomas Edison, comes after years of shedding assets to ease its massive debt load and as it attempts to redefine itself in a business landscape dominated by tech titans.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Capital Fund#Energy Transformation#Eu#Reuters#M A#Vw#Swedish#Northvolt#H2 Green Steel#Vulcan Energy Resources#Schneider Electric#Totalenergies#Edf#Scania
MarketWatch

EVgo stock soars after expanded partnerships with GM, Uber

Shares of EVgo Inc. soared 18.1% in morning trading Tuesday, paring earlier gains of as much as 32.2%, after the electric-vehicle charging network announced expansions of its collaboration with General Motors Co. and its partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. . With GM, EVgo said the companies increased plans on building DC fast-charging stalls to 3,250 through 2025 from 2,750, and will increase the number of metropolitan markets covered to 52 from 40. "As EV adoption picks up momentum across both consumer and commercial segments, the charging infrastructure buildout needs to continue being a few steps ahead of demand," said EVgo Chief Executive Cathy Zoi. With Uber, the expanded partnership includes new discounts and benefits for all Uber rideshare drivers, who tend to charge their EVs multiple times per day. The company said Uber drivers can access EVgo member rates without any monthly fees, while those with Uber Pro Gold, Platinum or Diamond status can save up to 30% over standard charging rates. EVgo shares have soared 47.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.1%.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

A Breakdown of Investment Risks in Energy Infrastructure

There are a variety of ways to invest in the energy infrastructure industry, all with different levels and types of exposures, but as with any investment, it’s important to understand the risks. The energy infrastructure industry is one that carries unique and potentially complex risk, and while most scenarios are very unlikely to happen, it is important to understand the potential risk involved in order to make the best-informed decisions. Alerian helps break down the risks when investing within EI in an educational guideline for investors and advisors considering EI exposure in their portfolios.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Rivian raises $11.9 bn in Wall Street debut

Rivian, an American automaker specializing in electric pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and vans, announced Tuesday it had raised $11.9 billion in its Wall Street debut. Backed by Amazon and Detroit automaker Ford, Rivian set its IPO price at $78 per share, according to a press release, and will issue 153 million new shares on Wednesday, up from the 135 million initially planned, due to high demand from investors. This represents a valuation of $67.9 billion if stock options and other convertible shares are not taken into account. The amount is well above what the company expected in early November when it proposed a range of between $57 and $62 per share.
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

Allianz, European Investment Bank Back €500M Public-Private Climate Fund

GLASGOW – The European Investment Bank and Allianz Global Investors said on Monday they plan to raise 500 million euros ($577.55 million) for a fund aimed at bolstering climate mitigation and adaptation in developing countries. The Emerging Market Climate Action Fund (EMCAF), a fund-of-funds, is the latest announced at the...
ADVOCACY
95.5 FM WIFC

French retailer Carrefour steps up digital push

PARIS (Reuters) – French supermarket group Carrefour on Tuesday pledged to spend 3 billion euros ($3.47 billion) between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital commerce expansion, a key pillar of the new strategy plan its boss Alexandre Bompard is working on. Europe’s largest food retailer said this would represent...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Porsche, Piech families still backing Volkswagen CEO Diess

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Porsche and Piech families, which control Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) largest shareholder Porsche SE (PSHG_p.DE), continue to support the carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, a spokesperson for Porsche SE said on Friday. "The families continue to back Mr. Diess. There has been no change in their position,"...
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Shell launches $1.4B fund to back companies in energy transition

Royal Dutch Shell, the Hague-based oil major, on Wednesday said it has set up a $1.4 billion fund to support innovative companies working to accelerate energy transition. The fund, dedicated to start-up and scale-up companies over the next six years, is part of the oil giant's efforts to reach a net-zero target. Those efforts also include investments in renewable energy, storage and utilization, mobility, transportation and logistics, circular economy, and nature-based solutions, the company said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

