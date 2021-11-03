2 Decatur elementary schools selected for national honor

Two Decatur City schools, including one that scored a D on the national report card in 2017, were designated as Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence this school year.

Chestnut Grove Elementary and West Decatur Elementary were recently informed of their awards, which will be presented next month.

Superintendent Michael Douglas said he is impressed with the academic growth he has seen at both schools, especially West Decatur.

“When I first came here (West Decatur) was a D on the national report card,” Douglas said. “In 2019, they scored a 76 and I haven’t received the reports for 2020 or 2021, but I imagine they are right around a B by now.”

The Blue Ribbon School foundation focuses on nine performance areas when designating schools of excellence: student focus and support; active teaching and learning; leadership and educational vitality; school organization and culture; technology integration; school, family and community partnerships; challenging standards and curriculum; professional community; and indicators of success.

West Decatur Elementary was selected because of academic improvements over the last two years.

“They had tremendous growth in both standardized tests and formative assessments,” said Judy Fields, CEO of Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence.

Principal Jennifer Edwards said her students have developed more social skills since she came to the school four years ago.

“One thing that I have noticed is we have grown socially which has helped us to grow academically,” Edwards said. “My first year here, I’d say 85% of kids would not look us in the eyes or really speak to us that much. In that third year, we noticed drastic changes. Kids here have a way friendlier personality than they did (four years ago).”

According to one teacher, understanding the challenges students face outside the classroom has helped with their progress.

“I believe in teaching the whole child,” said Tamera Lowe-Preer, the teacher-in-residence at West Decatur. “We monitor what is going on at home and make sure they are well fed, well clothed, and have everything they need to succeed.”

Lowe-Preer said state-mandated instruction on the science of reading to educators, funded by the Alabama Literacy Act, helped teachers instill reading and language skills in their students last year so effectively that they retained that knowledge this year.

Edwards said, “Even after a pandemic year and the summer, first and second grade students did not lose any of the knowledge they gained the previous year."

Lowe-Preer said that many students at West Decatur did not attend a summer reading camp that schools were required to offer.

“We would’ve definitely liked to see more students at the camp, but they still retained that knowledge and did not experience a summer slide,” Lowe-Preer said.

According to Edwards, the reading proficiency for second grade students has increased from 25% last year to 45% this year.

Chestnut Grove

Rebekah Higgins has been the principal at Chestnut Grove for two years.

“I am very proud of faculty and staff for all their hard work,” Higgins said.

In her time at Chestnut Grove, Higgins said she has noticed strong school, family, and community partnerships as well as a productive school organization and culture.

“I believe the most positive aspects of our school have been the foundational reading curriculum and improvements in instructional technology,” Higgins said.

As with West Decatur, Higgins said training that Chestnut Grove educators received in the science of reading provided them with the expertise they needed to increase reading proficiency in younger grades.

“I’ve noticed strong growth in kindergarten through third grades,” Higgins said. “(The Literacy Act) has really made a difference with its focus on phonics instruction and phonemic awareness.”

When children first received iPads and Chromebooks, Higgins said her teachers struggled to help students work with the devices. She credited Faith Plunkett, instructional technology coach for Decatur City Schools, in easing that transition.

“She really helped our teachers in using those devices and really helped with technology integration,” Higgins said.

Hartselle superintendent

Hartselle City Superintendent Dee Dee Jones received a national honor as well from the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence organization, the second superintendent in the nation to be recognized.

“It’s an honor but it’s also an honor to work for this school district,” Jones said of the award. “I want to credit all of our teachers and faculty; they’re the ones that made it happen.”

Chestnut Grove and West Decatur school leaders will travel to Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 3 for the Blue Ribbon Schools Blueprint for Excellence National Conference to receive their awards.