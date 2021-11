A baby handed to U.S. forces during the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan is currently missing, the child’s family told Reuters. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were forced to hand their son Sohail off to U.S. soldiers at the Kabul airport, fearing for his safety among a milling and restless crowd, Reuters reported. The man, who worked as a security guard for the U.S. embassy in Kabul, told Reuters he has not seen him since.

