Josh Bertrand Loves the Spybait and So Should You

In sports, they say you aren’t supposed to look ahead beyond your next opponent. It was true when I played high school football, and there’s a lot of good reasons for that in the bass tournament world, too. When you look ahead beyond your next game or event, you can...
Toyota Series Championship winner Brent Crow headlines the show for a full breakdown of his amazing final day on Pickwick Lake, the rest of the tournament and his tailrace prowess. Then, Kyle and Jody breeze through some college news, the final crop of Phoenix Bass Fishing League Regionals and a few other season-ending notes.
