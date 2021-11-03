CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County sheriff's report

By Herald Ledger staff
Herald Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday shortly after 9:30 a.m., Deputy Sheriff Sam Adams responded to Huck’s Travel Center in Kuttawa regarding a two-vehicle wreck. A 2022 Tyson Foods, Kenworth truck/trailer rig driven by Marl Manning, 61, of West Monroe, Louisiana was attempting to park when he struck a parked 2019 Ford F350. No injuries...

KVOE

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office investigating cause of afternoon house fire in 1300 block of Road R Friday

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating its second structure fire in as many days. According to Lyon County Deputy Collin Brozek, deputies, Lyon County Rural Fire District 4 and Olpe Firefighters were called to 1341 Road R Friday shortly before 2:20 pm for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home’s attic.
LYON COUNTY, KS
wvih.com

Man Faces Multiple Charges After Facebook Post

A man wanted for allegedly stealing vehicles in Hardin County was arrested after the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the man on Facebook on Friday, asking for help identifying and locating him. The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Anthony Scherer after someone saw his photo on Facebook. Sheriff...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
Pioneer Press

No cause of death found in autopsy of St. Croix County Jail inmate

Medical examiners were unable to determine what caused the July death of a 46-year-old woman in custody at the St. Croix County Jail in Hudson, Wis. Danyiel Mager of New Richmond, Wis., was found not breathing and lying in her bunk the morning of July 25, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.
NEW RICHMOND, WI
Washington Post

Former Oklahoma officers convicted of murder after using Tasers more than 50 times on unarmed man

Two former Oklahoma police officers were convicted of murder for using their Tasers more than 50 times on an unarmed man who died in 2019, court records show. Brandon Dingman, 35, and Joshua Taylor, 27, were convicted of second-degree murder Friday in the death of Jared Lakey, 28, with the court ruling that the officers’ repeated use of their Tasers on the man in July 2019 was “dangerous and unnecessary.” Dingman and Taylor’s use of their Tasers played a “substantial factor” in Lakey’s death, according to court records, and “greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Trooper was traveling 100+ mph before slamming into car, critically injuring nurse

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — She was on her commute back home to Fitchburg that January night last year when Sarah Stevens says her life was changed. The 30-year-old emergency room nurse stopped at the Wendy’s on N. Main Street in Leominster following a 12-hour shift at Lowell General and was exiting the parking lot when, she says, the sudden and violent impact happened. An unmarked state police cruiser slammed into the driver’s side of her Ford Focus.
LEOMINSTER, MA
98.3 The KEY

If the Rittenhouse Trial was Local, Here’s the Law

Many folks have been watching the Kyle Rittenhouse trial regarding the events in Kenosha Wisconsin. The video below is a refresher of what happened. I would imagine the laws on self-defense are different in every state. What if the Rittenhouse shooting had taken place in the state of Washington? This trial is not really talking about the stand-your-ground law or the defense of property, which does not allow deadly force. It's about the use of deadly force in self-defense.
LAW
Daily Beast

Teen Charged With Mowing Down Cyclists Is Champion Livestock Breeders’ Son

The apparently well-connected teenage driver charged at long last after allegedly mowing down six bicyclists outside Houston after purposely belching a thick cloud of black diesel exhaust at them has been identified as the son of a competition livestock breeding family in the area. On Monday, lawyers for the injured...
WALLER, TX
Public Safety
cbslocal.com

Gunshot Detection System Lands Arrest Of Gang Member In Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A gang member was arrested in Sacramento County after a gunshot detection system was activated Wednesday morning in Sacramento County, authorities said. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, a five-round ShotSpotter activation occurred just after 9:30 a.m. in the southern portion of the county. Deputies arrived at the address in less than a minute.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS New York

Police: Dominick Theophanous Arrested For Tearing Down Pride Flag Outside New Jersey Church

WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man seen on video ripping down a Pride flag outside a church has been arrested, police say. Wayne police took 23-year-old Dominick Theophanous into custody Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief and bias intimidation. Police say he was the suspect caught on video during Sunday mass at Grace United Presbyterian Church on Halloween. The hooded suspect could be seen walking by the church, then doubling back, looking over his shoulder and then running for the flag, ripping it off its flagpole and sprinting away with it. Police said an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car Wednesday, and Theophanous was taken into custody, where he admitted to pulling the flag down. He was charged and released on a summons.
WAYNE, NJ
Herald Ledger

Address marker initiative helps first responders, enhances public safety

To enhance first responder operations and improve public safety, Lyon County first responders and Akridge Farm Supply/Ace Hardware in Eddyville are partnering to offer discounted address markers. Lyon County Emergency Manager Randy Wright is leading the initiative with help from law enforcement, EMS, and the fire department. “It is a...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Suspect Hospitalized After Assaulting Man With Hammer, Fleeing And Crashing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man is hospitalized and awaiting charges after authorities say he beat an elderly man with a hammer, led deputies on a high-speed chase and crashed head-on into a semi truck. It started Wednesday afternoon when Blue Earth County deputies responded to an assault in Good Thunder. An 83-year-old man told them he was hit repeatedly in the head with a hammer by an acquaintance. That acquaintance was identified as a 34-year-old man from the town of Evan. As authorities searched for the man, who was reportedly driving a white pickup truck, they learned he had a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found the man driving in Sleepy Eye and tried to pull him over. The sheriff’s office said he led deputies on a chase on Highway 15, going around 100 mph at times. Near 150th Street, the man hit a stopped semi head-on, according to the sheriff’s office. He suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said it expects the man to face assault and fleeing charges. WCCO typically does not name those arrested until they have been formally charged.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Lewis Medina Honored As Citizen Of The Year In Kane County After Pulling Driver To Safety As Train Approached

GENEVA, Ill. (CBS) — Moments before a mangled vehicle was hit by a train last month, an Aurora man pulled the unconscious driver to safety. On Tuesday, that hero was named the Kane County Sheriff’s Roscoe Ebey Citizen of the Year. It was Saturday, Oct. 9, when Lewis Medina came to the rescue of a driver whose car was hit by a train in rural Sugar Grove Township. Medina told CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar last month that he had first noticed the car spinning its wheels and called 911. County Sheriff Ron Hain played the 911 call during a Kane County Board meeting Tuesday. “As we crossed the tracks down the road, I noticed a vehicle on the tracks spinning its wheels,” Medina said last month. “I told 911, ‘I think he might be drunk.'” Medina got the driver out of the car. The 72-year-old behind the wheel was having a medical emergency and unable to get out on his own. Medina unbuckled and pulled the driver out with just seconds to spare before the train crushed the car. “As soon as I got him at the bottom of hill, the train smashed the car,” Medina said.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Herald Ledger

Eddyville clinic offers HOPE, treats residents

Serving the Eddyville community for four years, the HOPE Clinic of Lyon County continues to create a safe space for clients and offers a multitude of resources to families. “Healthy options for preparing and empowering” parents and children grounds the work of Anna Tobey and Marissa Bergman. Tobey is a...
EDDYVILLE, KY

