Valneva Announces Closing of Approximately $102.0 Million Global Offering

Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN), a specialty vaccine company, announced today the pricing of 4,500,000 ordinary shares in a global offering to specified categories of investors comprised of a public offering of 16,560 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing two ordinary shares, in the United States (the "U.S. Offering"), and a concurrent private placement of 4,466,880 ordinary shares in certain jurisdictions outside of the United States (the "European Private Placement", and, together with the U.S. Offering, the "Global Offering"). The Company granted the underwriters an option to purchase (the "Option") for a 30-day period up to 337,500 additional ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares. The aggregate gross proceeds are expected to be approximately $88.7 million, equivalent to approximately €76.5 million, before deducting underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company.
