As an immigrant who moved to the U.S. with my family, I understood how seemingly non-medical factors like immigration status, access to transportation, and living situation can affect a person’s health. Volunteering in a hospital maternal newborn care unit further opened my eyes to how health outcomes in our state are impacted by where people live. The Population Health Scholars Program is providing me with invaluable financial support for medical school while training me to become a physician who can advocate for expansion of quality health care access for underserved patients.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO