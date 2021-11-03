CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases...

KTLA

Pfizer says new COVID-19 antiviral pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%

Pfizer Inc. said Friday that its experimental antiviral pill for COVID-19 cut rates of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults, as the drugmaker joined the race for an easy-to-use medication to treat the coronavirus. Currently most COVID-19 treatments require an IV or injection. Competitor Merck’s COVID-19 pill is already under review at […]
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner's Emergency Use Authorization Request for ZYESAMI/RLF-100 (aviptadil) for Patients with Critical COVID-19 with Respiratory Failure was Declined by U.S. FDA

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its U.S. collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx"), has issued a press release announcing that it was declined Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of IV aviptadil for the treatment of acute respiratory failure due to critical COVID-19. The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) Announces Favorable Reports for ZYESAMI in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in COVID-19 Patients

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP), a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company, today provided a new safety update on ZYESAMI® (aviptadil), which is being tested in the ACTIV-3b Critical Care Phase 3 study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. In its third scheduled analysis, the study's Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board found no new safety concerns after reviewing a total of more than 300 patients and recommended continued enrollment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
WILDLIFE
raleighnews.net

Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
WEIGHT LOSS
Shin

Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Sherri Tenpenny, leading 'disinformation dozen' anti-vaxxer, described having COVID-19 symptoms and getting on planes

Dr Sherri Tenpenny, a well-known anti-vaxxer, said she's been traveling with COVID-19 symptoms. She described symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as fatigue and trouble breathing. Tenpenny did not respond to Insider's requests for clarifications about whether she was diagnosed. One of the leading proponents of COVID-19 misinformation and conspiracy theories...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Private cleaning companies are turning down business and canceling regular customers because they don't have enough staff

Cleaning companies told Insider they're turning down business because they can't find enough staff. A Florida MaidPro franchisee said two of her long-term employees had left to work at Amazon. The cleaning industry has a reputation for low wages and poor benefits. Residential cleaning companies say they're having to turn...
SMALL BUSINESS

