Relief Reports U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Favorable New Safety Report for Aviptadil in NIH Sponsored ACTIV-3b Critical Care Study in Patients with Life-Threatening COVID-19

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 18 DAYS AGO