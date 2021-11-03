Know God — Know peace

The Hymns written of old were spot on when they shared about the cross of Christ! Listen to the words of one writer as he sings, ‘When I survey the wondrous cross, on which the prince of Glory died, my richest gain I count but loss, and pour contempt on all my pride!’ Another writes, ‘ I see a Crimson stream of blood, it flows from Calvary, Its waves which reach the throne of God, are sweeping over me.’ It was ‘At the cross, at the cross, where I first saw the light, and the burdens of my heart rolled away.’ ‘Simply to the cross I cling, clings to my anxious spirit, while resting in His death on the cross, His burial, and His glorious resurrection.’
