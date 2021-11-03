CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know God — Know peace

By Bro. Mac Walls co-pastor, Eddyville Second Baptist Church
Herald Ledger
 9 days ago

The title speaks truth for if there is no Jesus in your life, there is no peace in your life! However, if we know Jesus and have been justified by faith, we have peace with God. (Romans 5:8) Peace is a bounty to all who have it! There are...

