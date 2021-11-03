CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Acquisition Starts on Sarawak MC3D Survey

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Ramform Sovereign (PGS) commenced acquisition of a MultiClient 3D survey in the Sarawak Basin, Malaysia on behalf of the seismic consortium comprising PGS, TGS and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Ibraco clinches RM375m construction job in Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Property developer Ibraco Bhd has secured a contract for construction works in Kuching, Sarawak, worth approximately RM375 million. The company said in a filing Tuesday it has accepted the letter of award from Lestari Asiabina Sdn Bhd as turnkey contractor for the construction of various components, including road and drain reserve, condominium, apartment and shophouses, on Lot 6036 Block 26 Muara Tuang Land district.
CONSTRUCTION
soyacincau.com

Celcom and ZTE to upgrade 100 4G sites in Sabah and Sarawak using 900MHz spectrum

Celcom has announced 4G network improvements in Sabah and Sarawak by optimising 100 sites with ZTE’s L900 technology starting November 2021. The network optimisation exercise is in line with the upcoming 3G network shutdown that’s scheduled for the end of this year. According to the telco, it aims to bridge...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Sarawak will continue to prioritise sustainability in development agenda, says Abang Jo

KUCHING (Nov 4): The Sarawak government will continue to prioritise sustainability in its development agenda, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. He said several initiatives that focus on sustainability had taken place in Sarawak, including the promotion of hydrogen economy. “I hope this direction will position Sarawak...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consortium#Sarawak Mc3d#Streetinsider Premium#Multiclient#Pgs#Tgs#Westerngeco#Prefunded#Tertiary#Ramform Sovereign
healththoroughfare.com

Mysterious Object Appears Near China’s Shijian-21 Satellite

There are thousands of artificial satellites revolving around the Earth, and it can be a true enigma when once in a while, an unidentified object appears near them. China’s Shijian-21 is one of those satellites, and many more will fill the Earth’s orbit in the near future, especially those that have to grant broadband internet connectivity to remote regions across the world.
SCIENCE
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (AEAE) Opens at $10.07

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AEAEU) (NASDAQ: AEAE) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 20,000,000 units at $10. The Company intends to use the net...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TELUS International (TIXT) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

TELUS International (NYSE: TIXT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $556 million, versus $0 reported last year. GUIDANCE:. TELUS International sees FY2021 EPS of $0.92-$0.97. TELUS International sees FY2021 revenue of $2.17-2.21 billion. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q3 EPS by 25c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.61. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.23 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

JEDSTAR partners with SkillGaming

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. STARDOME gaming will go live in January 2022. JEDSTAR has just announced STARDOME, a hypercasual gaming platform and their first step towards play-to-earn, in collaboration with their technology partner SkillGaming. Only 2 Months after the launch of their first token (Token: JED, Price: $0.11, +33% 24H), they are now about to debut the VIP and public presale of their 2nd token $KRED, which would reveal to the crypto world, the first ever currency-as-a-service (CAAS).
MARKETING
StreetInsider.com

U.S. Ecology (ECOL) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

U.S. Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $257.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $247.84 million. GUIDANCE:. U.S. Ecology sees FY2021 EPS of $0.22-$0.41, versus the consensus of $0.34. U.S. Ecology sees FY2021...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

HomeStreet (HMST) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; Approves $20 Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on November 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 9, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Double Upgrades Qualys (QLYS) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $160.00 (from $110.00). The analyst comments "Qualys has been the most profitable SaaS company for quite some time, but it had struggled with topline growth. Finally, it appears after a couple years of investment in product innovation that growth is inflecting upwards. Management is about to step on the gas in terms of sales and marketing investment, which will pressure operating margins, but our data science model shows the overwhelming preference for topline growth in valuations and we believe that can cause the stock to outperform from current levels. The improvement in topline growth has occurred even as the company fell behind on sales hiring and of course that can be a risk to the improvement, but we believe the risk/reward set up compensates investors appropriately."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. zero-carbon fusion energy startup Helion raises $500 million

(Reuters) - Helion Energy, a fusion energy tech startup, on Friday said it raised $500 million to build a net positive electrical generator, one that creates more power than it uses. The latest round values the company at $3 billion. Helion said $1.7 billion in follow on investments were committed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Tsuzuki Inu Will Be Soon Listed on Crypto Exchange LBank

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2021) - Since the birth of blockchain technology and crypto, meme and gaming cultures have been naturally integrated into this particular field. Tsuzuki Inu, a project that has the genes of both meme and gaming, is not satisfied by being just another "Inu" ERC20 token. With Play-to-Earn game planned in future, Tsuzuki Inu is holding a giveaway event for its token holders, and its TZKI token is listed on trading platforms like LBank Exchange, to further expand its global community.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
wmleader.com

‘No more boosters:’ WHO chief blasts coronavirus vaccine distribution inequality

Analysis-Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the devastating Delta variant surge eases in many regions of the world, scientists are charting when, and where, COVID-19 will transition to an endemic disease in 2022 and beyond, according to Reuters interviews with over a dozen leading disease experts. They expect that the first countries to emerge from the pandemic will have had some combination of high rates of vaccination and natural immunity among people who were infected with the coronavirus, such as the United States, the UK, Portugal and India. “We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 response, told Reuters.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy