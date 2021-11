DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since the summer of 2020, exceptional drought has vanished from the high country this week but drought still increased statewide. A week ago about 75% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now it’s about 78%. The severe drought category also jumped slightly to about 30% of the state. Sunshine Thursday morning along Colorado’s Front Range. The next chance for any moisture in the metro area is at least a week ago (source: CBS) The good news is the two worse drought categories (extreme and exceptional) finally decreased. Exceptional drought which has plagued northwest Colorado for...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO