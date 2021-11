Our 2021-22 Varsity and Middle School cheer teams are looking for coaches. The season is less than 2 weeks from starting and the girls need coaches to lead their programs. If you have a competitive cheer background, or want to learn the sport, please contact Athletic Director, Jeff Bell at 989-695-2586, or email with questions to bellj@freelandschools.net.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO