India

Deepotsav preparations in full swing at Ayodhya

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, preparations are in the final stage for the grand 'Deepotsav' (festival of lamps) at Ram ki Paidi ghats in...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Volunteers put oil lamps at Ram ki Paidi for Deepotsav

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): Volunteers were on Monday given the task of arranging oil lamps on Ram ki Paidi, a series of ghats on the banks of the Saryu river, for Deepotsav on November 3, ahead of Diwali. During the Deepotsav event, eight to nine lakh oil...
ADVOCACY
houstonmirror.com

Ayodhya: Sand artist recreates episodes of Ramayana

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): With an aim to make the Diwali festival a grand celebration in Ayodhya as the construction of Ram Temple is underway, the sand artist recreated famous episodes of Ramayana including, 'Bharat Milap, and 'Ram Laxman, Seeta' symbolising "Treta Yug", the second of the four yugas (a vast period of time) in Hinduism.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Delhi’s toxic smog ‘off the charts’ on morning after Diwali as city’s AQI readers hit maximum 999

A day after India celebrated Diwali, its national capital Delhi woke up shrouded in smoke and unbreathable hazardous air after many thousands of people burst fireworks through the night in already unfavourable environmental conditions.The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the world’s most polluted capital city hit the maximum reading of 999 in several places, while many breathed “very poor” to “hazardous” air across Delhi and its surrounding areas, live data from the World Air Quality Project’s website showed. In sharp contrast, major southern Indian cities such as Chennai and Kochi were recording AQI levels of 90 and 50.The World...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

ED arrests IREO MD, Lalit Goyal: Sources

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday morning arrested Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Ireo Group, Lalit Goyal, sources said. On Thursday, Goyal was detained at the Delhi International Airport by immigration officials and was handed over to the ED. A lookout circular was...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Adityanath
The Independent

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by rival Pakistan

India on Wednesday hosted senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighboring Afghanistan following the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover of the country. India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval invited security chiefs from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Afghan representatives were not invited, while Pakistan and China declined to attend, with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf last week calling India a “spoiler” and not a “peacemaker” in Afghanistan.“This is a time for close consultation among us,” Doval said in opening remarks...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kashmir University organises seminar on poet Allama Iqbal's contribution to new perspective on knowledge, culture

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 12 (ANI): A two-day seminar on poet Allama Iqbal was held at Gandhi Bhawan in Srinagar to pay tribute to him. The seminar was organised by the Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy, the University of Kashmir on the occasion of Iqbal's 149th birth anniversary. He is a famous poet of the east.
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Balochistan: Protests continue against students abduction by Pak forces

Balochistan [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Balochistan University witnessed continued protests for the second day over the abduction of two students by Pakistani forces on Thursday. Student leaders have called for a boycott of classes and exams in all educational institutions, Urdu newspaper Express Daily reported. The abductees were identified as...
PROTESTS
houstonmirror.com

Ayodhya's 'Deepotsav' enters Guinness World Records

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University on Wednesday jointly entered in Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya. "Today we have lit up 9 lakh earthen...
INDIA
Las Vegas Herald

charlottenews.net

