Deepotsav preparations in full swing at Ayodhya

A day after India celebrated Diwali, its national capital Delhi woke up shrouded in smoke and unbreathable hazardous air after many thousands of people burst fireworks through the night in already unfavourable environmental conditions.The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings in the world’s most polluted capital city hit the maximum reading of 999 in several places, while many breathed “very poor” to “hazardous” air across Delhi and its surrounding areas, live data from the World Air Quality Project’s website showed. In sharp contrast, major southern Indian cities such as Chennai and Kochi were recording AQI levels of 90 and 50.The World...

