CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Health facilities should not be targeted: UN after deadly Kabul hospital attack

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York [US], November 3 (ANI): A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target and that all civilians must be protected, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Several Injured In Attack On Kabul Military Hospital

Two blasts rocked Kabul on Tuesday, injuring several people in an attack on a military hospital, Taliban officials and a doctor said, as a witness also reported gunfire. The explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the weeks since the Taliban seized power in August, following a two-decade insurgency against the US-backed government.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Kabul#Military Hospital#Taliban#Health Facilities#Ani#Afghan#The New York Times#The Islamic State
albuquerqueexpress.com

India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
WORLD
milwaukeesun.com

UN condemns blasts at Kabul hospital

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): The United Nations on Thursday condemned the horrific blasts at a hospital in Kabul and said attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Taking to Twitter, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that those...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Seven killed and 16 wounded in IS attack on Kabul hospital

Among the dead were three women, a child, and three Taliban guards, an official said. Militants from so-called Islamic State (IS) set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official has said. The incident is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
United Nations
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan: Deadly hospital attack; UN ramps up aid delivery

A deadly attack on a military hospital in the Afghan capital, is a reminder that health facilities should never be a target, the UN's Deputy Spokesperson said on Tuesday. Farhan Haq was briefing journalists in New York, after two explosions detonated near the entrance of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul, leaving at least 19 dead and dozens more injured, according to news reports.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Senior Taliban military commander among dead in Kabul hospital attack: Report

A senior Taliban military commander in Kabul, Hamdullah Mokhlis, was among the 19 dead in an attack that took place on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, reported news agency AFP. The commander was killed after his men responded to the attack, the responsibility for which has been claimed by the Islamic State, officials further told AFP.
WORLD
New York Post

Baby handed to US troops over Kabul airport fence is missing: report

A 2-month-old baby boy handed to US troops over a fence at Kabul’s airport amid President Biden’s chaotic evacuation in August is missing, according to a report. The US government acknowledged it’s trying to solve the disappearance of infant Sohail Ahmadi — with the State Department telling Reuters it’s working “to explore every avenue to locate the child.”
POLITICS
Shore News Network

The Baby Handed To US Forces During Kabul Chaos Is Missing, Family Says

A baby handed to U.S. forces during the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan is currently missing, the child’s family told Reuters. Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya were forced to hand their son Sohail off to U.S. soldiers at the Kabul airport, fearing for his safety among a milling and restless crowd, Reuters reported. The man, who worked as a security guard for the U.S. embassy in Kabul, told Reuters he has not seen him since.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

U.N. says Afghan war has entered 'deadlier and more destructive phase'

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban's commitment to a political settlement, telling the U.N. Security Council the war has entered a "deadlier and more destructive phase" with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
WORLD
raventribune.com

The difficult life of Afghan refugees in Turkey

MOr half a century ago, Anatolian settlers migrated to this area north of Fort Hill, Ankara, in search of work. Today, every second person living on Altindak Street is from Afghanistan. The simple cesspool houses built by immigrants at that time still stretch sloping. In most parts of Ankara they have been replaced by modern apartment buildings, but here they are inhabited by Afghans. Because living anywhere in Ankara is not cheap. Five hundred Afghan families can rent. Mustafa earns his living at the end of a back alley. Young Afghanistan starts his work at six in the morning and turns off the light at nine in the evening. Every day he bakes 1,500 Afghanistan-style flatbreads in a stone oven, earning the equivalent of 250 euros a month.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

U.S. says worried about increase in attacks by ISIS-K in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda's ongoing presence there, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said on Monday. West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where...
POLITICS
BBC

Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

Afghanistan's ex-finance minister has blamed the government's fall on corrupt officials who invented "ghost soldiers" and took payments from the Taliban. Khalid Payenda told the BBC that most of the 300,000 troops and police on the government's books did not exist. He said phantom personnel were added to official lists...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy