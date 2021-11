In this article, we will show you how to prevent the addition of printers to Windows 11 computers. There is a simple feature in Windows 11 to install or add a local printer or network printer. But, if you want, you can prevent users from adding the local printer as well as a network printer using the familiar methods or options. For this, you can use any of the two native features of Windows 11 covered in this post. Once you have set the setting to disable adding the printers, then Add device option available in the Settings app for Add a printer or scanner will be greyed out, just like it is visible in the image below.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO