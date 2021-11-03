CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Socialist mayoral candidate projected to lose to write-in Democratic incumbent in Buffalo

By Peter Weber
 9 days ago
India Walton, the Democratic nominee for mayor of Buffalo, New York, was the only mayoral candidate on Tuesday's ballot — and she appears to have lost. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Walton had just 40.9...

