It’s the last road game of the season, and the Whitecaps came in with a lot to play for. A win would guarantee them a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017, a loss would make things much harder. The result of this game ended up neither, as both teams shared a point which fares better for Vancouver than it does LA. It’s not over, but it definitely is leading to the most thrilling ending to a Whitecaps season in a very long time. Before the photo finish this weekend, let’s dive into the match that transpired on Tuesday night.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO