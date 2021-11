Election night 2021 was a new experience for many candidates in Derby, with several running for the first time this year. While the Derby Board of Education was guaranteed to see some fresh faces for three at-large terms, that was not as certain on the Derby City Council. However, the council will also see an infusion of new members as Tom Keil (running unopposed in Ward I) was the only incumbent to retain his seat.

DERBY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO