Late last month, Mayor de Blasio filed paperwork to create a committee called New Yorkers for a Fair Future under which he could raise funds for a campaign for Governor. By Election Day, there was speculation that he would announce his entry into the gubernatorial primary that Thursday. The timing made sense: the day before figured to be dominated by the aftermath of Eric Adams's resounding victory in the race to succeed him, and doing it Nov. 4 would make him a center of attention when he ventured down to Puerto Rico for the weekend SOMOS conference that attracts most of the major players in New York State's political world.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO