Chancellor: Japan tortoise will outpace U.S. hare

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Japan might be said to have invented stakeholder capitalism. Its companies have long proclaimed an allegiance to the “five joys” – namely employees, customers, suppliers, society, and last of all, shareholders. The relatively poor returns from Japanese stocks in recent decades stem largely from this disdainful attitude toward equity owners. By contrast, American companies put shareholder interests first and delivered far superior returns. Now that the United States is leaning towards a form of stakeholder capitalism, Japan is moving in the opposite direction.

After Japan’s bubble economy collapsed in the early 1990s, many industries suffered from chronic excess capacity. A key problem was that the country lacked a market for corporate control. Foreign activist investors, such as the New York-based hedge fund, Steel Partners (SPLP.N), which in 2007 tried to take control of brewer Sapporo, were rebuffed. After Steel’s beer putsch, many Japanese companies adopted “poison pills” to protect themselves from pesky shareholders.

Activists weren’t the only investors who met with disappointment. Disciples of Benjamin Graham’s value investment approach, who acquired Japanese shares at ostensibly cheap valuations, discovered there was no way of unlocking that value. The nadir came 10 years ago, when Michael Woodford, the British chief executive of optics firm Olympus (7733.T), was ousted by a unanimous vote of the board after he discovered a massive fraud at the company. To many foreigners, the Olympus scandal represented all that was wrong with Japan Inc.

Endemic governance problems, however, obscured certain strengths of Japanese capitalism. In pursuit of shareholder value, many Western firms off-shored production to regions with lower labour costs, notably China. These so-called “platform companies” delivered wonderful returns to shareholders and goosed those returns with financial engineering. But, in the process, they lost manufacturing know-how and took on too much debt. By contrast, Japanese corporations have largely paid down their debts and retained core manufacturing skills.

Now that the West has lost confidence in China as its manufacturing base, Japan is starting to look more attractive. “What’s bad for China, is good for Japan, especially for smaller Japanese companies that were wary of moving their operations to the People’s Republic,” says Alexander Kinmont of Milestone Asset Management. Not only does Japan still make stuff, it also has plenty of cutting-edge technology, including solid-state batteries and hydrogen fuel cells, he argues. Toyota Motor (7203.T), for instance, has more U.S. electric vehicle patents than Tesla (TSLA.O).

Their deep commitment to investment gives Japanese enterprises a certain resilience. Whereas the once-mighty Kodak never recovered from the advent of digital cameras, Japan’s Fujifilm (4901.T) has successfully reinvented itself as a provider of medical electronics. Even Olympus has recovered from its disgrace. After the scandal, the company shed its loss-making camera business to focus on high-margin surgical equipment, and its shares have compounded by more than 25% a year over the last decade.

The fact that many Japanese firms have great technology is not news. What is novel is that Japanese industry is becoming friendlier to shareholders, a change that is being strongly supported by authorities. In 2014, the Tokyo Stock Exchange adopted a stewardship code that requires fund managers to put the interests of clients first. One immediate consequence was that most Japanese companies got rid of their poison pills. The following year, Japan introduced a new corporate governance rulebook that borrowed heavily from the UK’s shareholder-friendly governance code.

At around the same time, the massive Government Pension Investment Fund concluded that it could never meet its obligations by investing in low-yielding Japanese government bonds. So the fund started to invest in equities, and now owns around 8% of Japan’s stock market. Toby Rhodes of Kaname Capital observes that GPIF employs fund managers to vote its shares with a view to improving shareholder returns. “Thanks to the pension fund’s intervention,” he says, “people are starting to think about the cost of equity in Japan for the first time. A quiet revolution is taking place.”

Signs of change are abundant. Cross-shareholdings continue to be unwound. Dai-ichi Life (8750.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial (8316.T) have used the proceeds from the sale of such stakes to buy back their shares. Autoparts-maker Denso (6902.T) is also buying back shares. Japanese companies are returning more of their profit to owners. Some companies are taking on debt to boost returns. Retailer Seven & i (3382.T), which owns the 7-Eleven business, used debt and leasebacks to finance its recent $21 billion acquisition of U.S. convenience store chain Speedway.

Corporate activists are more welcome than in Steel Partners’ day. Industrial conglomerate Toshiba (6502.T) has been battling with hedge funds. In September, Elliott Management, the New York-based activist, said it had taken a large stake in the company. There’s even market chatter that Toshiba could be taken private. Earlier this summer, the maverick investor, and former government bureaucrat, Yoshiaki Murakami completed Japan’s first successful hostile bid when he gained control of the Japan Asia Group. Slowly but surely a market for corporate control is emerging.

Returns on equity have risen, as managements realise that capital does indeed have a cost. So far, all the gains have come from higher profit margins, after companies cut costs and extracted other efficiency gains. That’s the hard part. But returns on equity can be more easily raised by taking on low-cost debt or divesting unprofitable operations. There’s plenty of scope for improvement. While Japan’s steel and cement industries have consolidated, several other sectors, including beer, food and pharmaceuticals haven’t yet taken the plunge.

American-shareholder versus Japanese-stakeholder capitalism resembles the fabled race between the hare and the tortoise. The American companies have led this race for decades. By beginning to embrace many elements of stakeholder capitalism, however, they risk slowing to tortoise pace. Japanese firms, meantime, want to become more hare-like. None of this is discounted by the stock market. U.S. shares currently trade on much higher valuations than those of their Japanese counterparts. Some parts of Japan’s stock market, in particular small-cap value, are downright cheap. Bet on the tortoise.

