I have rolled my eyes enough times at columns by Christine Flowers, but the one published by the Daily Local News on Nov. 10 goes beyond the pale, even for her. Flowers’s claim that Critical Race Theory is “more dangerous than any single subject” is deeply flawed and has been thoroughly debunked by anyone with even a small sense of history. She and others who make such claims about CRT are either profoundly ignorant of what goes on in classrooms, or they are reveling in feigned dramatic outrage over nothing.

SOCIETY ・ 16 HOURS AGO